The Department of Immigration and Emigration said, “Foreigners who were scheduled to depart Sri Lanka on or after November 28 but were unable to do so due to flight cancellations or travel difficulties caused by the weather, will be exempted from visa extension fees and overstay penalties.”

Additionally, short-term tourist or business visa holders and residence visa holders will be granted a seven days’ grace period to complete their visa extension formalities. The department said the extension of short-term tourist visa can be done through the Department’s online portal. It added, “the Department will continue to monitor the situation, and issue further updates as necessary.”

Over 350 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, according to the Disaster Management Centre’s situation report issued Monday, with many more still missing. Flood waters in the capital, Colombo, peaked overnight, and with rain now stopped there were hopes that waters would begin receding.

The tourism authority said the verification process for the rebooking and cancellation would be straightforward, noting that “a passenger’s declaration of being affected by the weather is sufficient to qualify for the waiver.” It has also set up a 24-hour hotline for tourists needing immediate assistance.

Sri Lanka's tourism sector was enjoying something of a resurgence after the island country suffered a series of shocks: the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, the COVID-19 pandemic and global travel bans, and then the country’s 2022 economic and debt crisis, which triggered shortages, protests and severe pressure on visitor sentiment.

Over 24,000 police, army and air force personnel are still trying to reach families stranded by floods, authorities said, with several countries having sent in aid to help with relief efforts, notably India and Japan.

The President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, declared a state of emergency on Saturday to deal with the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah and has also appealed for international aid. He called it the “most challenging natural disaster” Sri Lanka has seen.

