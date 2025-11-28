UAE conveys solidarity as cyclone batters Sri Lanka

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Sri Lanka, stressing the UAE’s support during this difficult time.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has offered its heartfelt condolences and expressed solidarity with the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka after a devastating cyclone left dozens dead, displaced thousands, and caused widespread destruction .

