UAE conveys solidarity as cyclone batters Sri Lanka

MoFA offers condolences to families affected by widespread devastation

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
A man wades through floodwaters outside his house after heavy rainfall in Kaduwela on the outskirts of Colombo on November 28, 2025.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has offered its heartfelt condolences and expressed solidarity with the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka after a devastating cyclone left dozens dead, displaced thousands, and caused widespread destruction.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Sri Lanka, stressing the UAE’s support during this difficult time.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
