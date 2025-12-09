GOLD/FOREX
UAE's eighth aid aircraft lands in Sri Lanka, delivering vital relief supplies

Sri Lanka receives 1,080 food parcels from UAE's latest aid flight

UAE's ongoing airbridge boosts Sri Lanka's relief operations
WAM

The eighth UAE humanitarian aid aircraft arrived today at Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, carrying 1,080 food parcels as part of the UAE’s ongoing airbridge.

This brings the total UAE assistance delivered since the start of the response to more than 116 tonnes of relief items, including food, shelter materials and logistical support.

Through its field teams and continuous airbridge, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to supporting the friendly people of Sri Lanka and strengthening rescue, relief and recovery efforts following the impact of the floods.

