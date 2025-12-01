UAE sends urgent aid to flood-hit Sri Lanka

Dubai: As per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has launched an urgent humanitarian response to assist communities devastated by the severe floods and landslides sweeping across Sri Lanka.

Acting through the Joint Operations Command, the UAE Aid Agency and the UAE Red Crescent, the UAE has deployed specialised search and rescue teams from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority to bolster ongoing operations in the worst-affected regions.

The UAE will continue dispatching additional relief and shelter supplies to support the people of Sri Lanka, ease their suffering, and help accelerate recovery and stabilisation efforts in the aftermath of the disaster.

Floodwaters in the capital peaked overnight before beginning to recede, but officials warn the full scale of devastation—particularly in the worst-hit central districts—is only now becoming clear as blocked roads are cleared. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called it the largest and most challenging natural disaster in Sri Lanka’s history.

