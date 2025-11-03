UAE to provide $100 million in humanitarian aid to Sudan, says Anwar Gargash

Support to focus on helping affected communities across the country, including El Fasher
Dubai: The UAE will announce a humanitarian aid package worth $100 million for Sudan, Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said during his participation in the IISS Manama Dialogue Forum 2025.
He said the aid would be directed mainly to support people affected across various regions of Sudan, including El Fasher and other areas.
Dr Gargash noted that the UAE is intensifying its humanitarian efforts through its field hospitals in Chad and South Sudan. He highlighted the importance of ensuring that aid reaches those in need without obstruction to guarantee effective delivery.
He added that the aid efforts will not be limited to the UAE alone but will include contributions from several other countries. The support is being delivered through the Emirates Red Crescent, international organisations, the World Food Programme and other humanitarian agencies.
Dr Gargash underlined the urgent need for a ceasefire, emphasising that ending the violence and opening the path towards a transitional civilian government is the key to halting the humanitarian atrocities in Sudan, including those happening in El Fasher.
