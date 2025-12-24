UAE-Sudan aid: $2m agreement for urgent healthcare amid conflict

In an official statement, the UAE Government affirmed that this additional assistance reflects its unwavering and sustained commitment to supporting the Sudanese people. Since the onset of the crisis, the UAE has provided $600.4 million to support the humanitarian response ($200 million announced at the Addis Ababa Conference and $400 million over the past 22 months), bringing the UAE’s total humanitarian assistance to Sudan over the past ten years to $3.5 billion—further underscoring its steadfast dedication to assisting those in need during times of crisis.