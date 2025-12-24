UAE-Sudan aid: $2m agreement for urgent healthcare amid conflict

UAE Pledges $2m for Urgent Healthcare in Conflict-Hit Sudan
The UAE Agency for International Aid has signed a cooperation agreement with International Medical Corps – UK to support the delivery of healthcare services to Sudanese people affected by the recent escalation of violence in Sudan. Under the agreement, the UAE Agency for International Aid will contribute $2 million (Dh7.34 million) to support the implementation of International Medical Corps’ project, “Emergency Response to the Humanitarian Situation in Sudan,” aimed at accelerating life-saving medical interventions and strengthening the capacity to respond to urgent health needs in the most affected areas.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Agency for International Aid, by Rashed Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Logistics Services at the Agency, and David Eastman, Director General of International Medical Corps.
The agreement seeks to reduce morbidity and mortality rates among populations affected by both parties to the conflict in Sudan, provide essential healthcare services to the most vulnerable groups, ensure the availability of medicines, medical supplies and basic food assistance, and improve living conditions for displaced people, thereby mitigating health risks and enhancing the resilience of affected communities.
Commenting on the agreement, Dr Tareq said: “The recent escalation in Sudan has necessitated urgent medical intervention, particularly in light of the displacement of more than 450,000 people, the majority of whom are female-headed households, in addition to unaccompanied children and survivors of violence.”
He added that this agreement forms part of the UAE’s continued efforts to improve the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan, noting that the UAE has provided nearly $784 million since the outbreak of the conflict two and a half years ago, in coordination with international partners and humanitarian organisations, to ensure that essential services reach civilians affected by the conflict.
Meanwhile, Eastman said: “The humanitarian needs in Sudan and neighbouring countries are immense, and ensuring access to essential healthcare services remains a top priority for families affected by this conflict.” He expressed his appreciation for the strategic partnership with the UAE Agency for International Aid in supporting the most vulnerable communities, reaffirming International Medical Corps’ commitment to delivering life-saving healthcare services in coordination with local authorities and humanitarian partners.
It is worth noting that since the onset of the crisis between the two parties to the conflict, the UAE has consistently called on all parties to protect civilians and healthcare facilities, facilitate the unimpeded access of humanitarian aid and medical teams, and support de-escalation efforts and the political process in order to realize the Sudanese people’s aspirations for security, stability and prosperity.
Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2023, the UAE has provided substantial assistance to Sudan exceeding $784 million. This has included extensive air and sea bridges delivering hundreds of tons of medical, food and relief supplies, the establishment of field hospitals in neighboring countries, support for Sudanese refugees, and additional pledges reaffirming the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Sudanese people and advocating for a peaceful resolution.
Key highlights of UAE assistance:
• Humanitarian Aid: More than $784 million since 2023, including $230 million in direct humanitarian assistance and an additional $100 million pledge, making the UAE the second-largest donor to Sudan.
• Air and Sea Bridges: Deployment of 162 aircraft carrying thousands of tons of food, medical and relief supplies, as well as aid ships to support affected populations inside Sudan and in neighboring countries.
• Refugee Support: Allocation of $30 million to support Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries (Chad and Uganda), and the establishment of field hospitals in Chad (two hospitals) and South Sudan (one hospital).
• Additional Pledges: A $15 million pledge to support protection programmes related to the Sudan crisis, as well as contributions to UN organisations to support refugee women.
• Development Initiatives: Long-standing development support since the 1970s, including infrastructure projects such as the Haya–Port Sudan Road.
Political and Humanitarian Efforts:
• The UAE stresses that there is no military solution to the crisis and calls for an immediate ceasefire and dialogue toward a political settlement.
• The UAE actively participates in international conferences and advocates for safe and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance.
At the beginning of 2025, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in partnership with the UAE, launched a major plan to support Sudanese refugees following two years of internal conflict that has triggered one of the world’s largest displacement crises. Consequently, the United Nations prepared the largest humanitarian appeal for Sudan to date, with total funding requirements of $6 billion.
During the high-level humanitarian conference hosted by the UAE in Addis Ababa, in partnership with African countries and the African Union, the UAE announced an additional USD 200 million in humanitarian assistance, reaffirming its deeply rooted humanitarian values and solidarity with the brotherly Sudanese people amid the worsening crisis.
In an official statement, the UAE Government affirmed that this additional assistance reflects its unwavering and sustained commitment to supporting the Sudanese people. Since the onset of the crisis, the UAE has provided $600.4 million to support the humanitarian response ($200 million announced at the Addis Ababa Conference and $400 million over the past 22 months), bringing the UAE’s total humanitarian assistance to Sudan over the past ten years to $3.5 billion—further underscoring its steadfast dedication to assisting those in need during times of crisis.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox