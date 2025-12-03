UAE allocates $15 million to UNHCR for Sudan response

The UAE continues its humanitarian efforts in support of the Sudanese people. Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2023, the UAE has provided $784 million in relief and humanitarian assistance, making the UAE the second largest donor to Sudan, after the United States, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The total value of aid provided by the UAE to the Sudanese people between 2015 and 2025 has exceeded $4.24 billion.