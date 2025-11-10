Sudan crisis: UAE urges ceasefire, pledges $3.9 billion humanitarian aid

UAE committed to ending Sudan crisis and supporting peace
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has categorically rejected false allegations claiming it supports the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan.
The UAE affirms that all claims of supplying weapons to any party in the conflict are entirely baseless, aimed at misleading public opinion and diverting attention from those truly responsible for prolonging the war.
The International Court of Justice in The Hague dismissed the case filed against the UAE by the Port Sudan authority, and the UN Panel of Experts’ April 2025 report contained no findings against the UAE. A Reuters Fact Check in August 2025 confirmed that the video allegedly showing UAE-sent Colombian mercenaries was actually from a NATO training exercise in Estonia.
The UAE highlighted the escalation of propaganda campaigns by the Port Sudan authorities, intended to deflect blame and obstruct peace efforts. It reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with regional and international partners to end the conflict and support the Sudanese people.
The UAE continues to engage with regional and international partners, including through the Quad mechanism (UAE, US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia), to end the civil war. The latest Quad statement marked a significant diplomatic breakthrough, underlining that there is no military solution and the only path forward is an independent civilian-led transition free from the influence of warring factions.
The UAE’s support demonstrates its commitment to ending the conflict, alleviating the suffering of millions, and helping Sudan achieve peace and stability. The statement has received broad backing from the African Union, IGAD, GCC, Mauritania, Chad, Central African Republic, Kenya, Bahrain, and the UK.
The UAE also commended the US for its leadership in uniting regional and international positions to support a humanitarian truce and civilian transition in Sudan.
Between 2014 and 2025, the UAE provided approximately $3.95 billion in assistance to Sudan, reflecting its commitment to the country’s stability and well-being. This includes $700 million in aid since the outbreak of the current conflict in April 2023.
At the High-Level Humanitarian Conference in Addis Ababa in February 2025, co-hosted by the UAE, Ethiopia, the African Union, and IGAD, the UAE pledged an additional $200 million for urgent relief operations. In October 2025, it announced a further $100 million for emergency relief in El Fasher.
The UAE has conducted 162 airlifts and one sea shipment, delivering over 12,710 tons of food, medical supplies, and relief materials to Sudan and neighbouring countries. Two field hospitals in Chad have provided medical care to over 90,000 patients, with a third hospital in Maban, South Sudan, in addition to support for 127 health facilities across 14 Sudanese states.
Additional contributions include $70 million to UN agencies in Sudan and $30 million for refugee-hosting countries, alongside a $10.25 million contribution to UN programs supporting Sudanese refugee women and $4 million with UNICEF for refugee education in Chad.
Since the outbreak of the conflict, the UAE has provided $600.4 million in aid, including a $200 million pledge at the Addis Ababa High-Level Pledging Conference in February 2025.
At the April 2024 International Humanitarian Conference in Paris, the UAE pledged $100 million for humanitarian support in Sudan and neighbouring countries, followed by $70 million via UN agencies and $30 million to refugee-hosting countries in June 2024.
In September 2024, the UAE launched a humanitarian initiative in Chad, contributing $10.25 million for Sudanese women refugees. In March 2025, the Madhol Field Hospital in South Sudan was inaugurated — the UAE’s third field hospital providing medical care to Sudanese refugees, after two hospitals in Am-Djarass and Abéché, Chad.
6,388 tons of food aid within Sudan, plus 280 tons of medical supplies
100 tons of aid to South Sudan for Sudanese refugees
5,032 tons of aid to Chad for displaced populations
In Uganda: 200 tons of aid, support for one healthcare center and 10 medical facilities, and three wells drilled
Overall, UAE humanitarian assistance to Sudan totals $3.5 billion between 2014 and 2025.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox