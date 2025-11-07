UAE urges immediate humanitarian truce in Sudan conflict

UAE urges Sudanese forces to stop fighting and ensure aid reaches civilians
The United Arab Emirates has intensified efforts to secure an immediate humanitarian truce and a comprehensive ceasefire in Sudan, which has been engulfed in war for over two years.
The ongoing conflict has led to grave violations and horrific crimes against civilians, creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and posing a serious threat to regional peace and security.
Since the outbreak of war in April 2023, the UAE has consistently urged the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to halt hostilities and pursue a political solution. Authorities emphasise the protection of civilians, civil infrastructure, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to an estimated 30 million people in need.
Last Wednesday, the UAE reaffirmed its support for regional and international efforts to enforce a ceasefire, ensuring aid reaches affected populations and alleviating civilian suffering.
The UAE strongly condemned the widespread human rights violations and atrocities committed in Sudan, including in El Fasher. Targeting civilians, residential areas, and vital facilities is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for all warring parties to protect civilians and facilitate urgent humanitarian assistance while condemning the exploitation of aid for political or military gain.
The UAE highlighted the Quartet Joint Statement on Sudan as a historic step in resolving the crisis. The statement outlines a path beginning with a humanitarian truce followed by a civilian-led transition of power. UAE officials reaffirm that there is no military solution, and the regional and international consensus supports peace and national unity.
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the UAE’s approach combines humanitarian and political priorities. He stressed preventing a return to “the dictatorship of the past” and enabling a genuine civilian transition reflecting the will of Sudanese people.
Dr. Gargash highlighted that 30 million Sudanese people need food aid and nine million are internally displaced, reinforcing the Quartet statement as the only viable solution to save Sudan.
Dr. Gargash noted that the UAE remains one of Sudan’s largest humanitarian donors but faces critical restrictions on access. He condemned atrocities across the country and stressed the need for proper investigations into allegations, including possible chemical weapons use, and accountability for perpetrators.
“The urgency of a three-month humanitarian truce cannot be overstated,” Dr. Gargash said, calling on the international community to act immediately. A ceasefire is seen as key to improving conditions and enabling effective crisis response.
Politically, the UAE considers both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces as primary warring parties, alongside nearly 30 militias. The Quartet Statement, agreed in September by the UAE, US, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, outlines negotiations and a nine-month transition toward civilian governance.
Dr. Gargash asked why any party would oppose an immediate ceasefire given the fragile balance of power. He highlighted Sudan’s 2019 revolution and the people’s rejection of a return to military dictatorship. He urged the international community to uphold the Quartet Statement, calling it the only viable path to peace and progress in Sudan.
