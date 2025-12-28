UAE supports UN Mission to Sudan, Washington pushes for ceasefire

UAE and US Push for Humanitarian Access in Sudan
The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the United Nations assessment mission to the city of El Fasher in Sudan, describing it as an important step toward restoring humanitarian access to civilians who have endured months of siege and deprivation. The United States also welcomed the efforts of all parties to enable the delivery of relief teams to war-affected and famine-threatened areas, announcing ongoing initiatives to secure a comprehensive humanitarian ceasefire across Sudan.
Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, said: “We welcome the United Nations assessment mission to El Fasher, which represents a vital step toward restoring humanitarian access to civilians who have suffered months of blockade and hardship.”
She added: “This access must now become sustainable and guaranteed, not merely symbolic. Aid must reach El Fasher and extend rapidly, safely, and without obstruction to all communities in need across Sudan, in line with international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians.”
Al Hashimy praised the United States for its leading diplomatic role and expressed appreciation for the efforts of the United Nations, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and humanitarian partners operating under extremely difficult and dangerous conditions.
She called on both warring parties to immediately allow full, unimpeded humanitarian access throughout the country via all available routes, and to implement an immediate nationwide humanitarian ceasefire without preconditions.
Al Hashimy affirmed that the UAE stands fully ready to support the immediate expansion of humanitarian assistance, noting that the country’s humanitarian logistics capabilities and operations centers are prepared to accelerate the delivery of life-saving aid once access is granted.
She said that the rapid clearance and safe passage of humanitarian convoys would provide urgent relief to Sudanese families and help stabilize the situation.
She stressed that in cooperation with regional and international partners, including through the Quad Dialogue, the UAE will continue to press for sustained, unhindered humanitarian access and an immediate nationwide ceasefire.
“We urge the international community to increase financial support to enable OCHA and its partners to scale up life-saving assistance and address the magnitude of suffering across Sudan,” she added.
OCHA announced that it had successfully deployed an assessment mission to El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, amid a deepening humanitarian crisis and rapidly evolving developments on the ground.
US Presidential Advisor for African Affairs, Massad Boulos, welcomed the move, stating that there are genuine efforts underway to secure a comprehensive humanitarian ceasefire throughout Sudan and expressing his country’s hope for the regular arrival of aid convoys to El Fasher.
In a post on the X platform, Boulos said: “We are pleased that the UN assessment mission has finally reached El Fasher, a step that demonstrates how US diplomacy is helping to save lives.”
He added that this critical access followed months of negotiations facilitated by the United States, alongside major efforts by OCHA and other humanitarian partners on the ground. He emphasised the need to build on this progress to ensure unimpeded aid delivery nationwide and to secure an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, urging both sides to accept and implement it without preconditions.
Boulos also called on the international community to increase financial contributions to support OCHA in responding to Sudan’s deteriorating humanitarian situation.
The UN mission’s visit included a number of displacement sites, UN premises, and key facilities in El Fasher, including service centers, hospitals, and offices of UN agencies.
