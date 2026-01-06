UAE and African Union Commission issue joint statement on cooperation

Both sides recalled the statement issued jointly by the African Union Commission and IGAD on 14th September 2025, welcoming the QUAD 12th September 2025 Joint Statement. They further recalled the High-Level Humanitarian Conference convened on the margins of the AU Summit in February 2025, welcomed regional and international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis, and condemned atrocities committed against civilians by the warring parties. They also reaffirmed support for Sudan’s territorial integrity, and unity, and the imperative of a peaceful settlement.