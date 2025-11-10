UAE to invest $6.5b in Angola under 44 strategic agreements

On the outlook for bilateral relations, Ambassador Maiato said: “The future of relations between Angola and the UAE is extremely promising, founded on mutual respect, a shared vision, and a long-term commitment to sustainable development.Both countries are entering a new phase of strategic partnership, evolving from investment-focused cooperation to a comprehensive alliance spanning economic, technological, security, and diplomatic dimensions. Angola’s natural potential combined with the UAE’s expertise and investment capacity provides an ideal foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation.”