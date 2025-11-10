UAE to invest $6.5b in Angola under 44 strategic agreements

Ambassador highlights growing partnership in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure
He noted that the State Visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Angola in August 2025, following previous visits by Angolan President João Lourenço to the UAE, marked a turning point in bilateral ties.
“The exchange of visits between our two Presidents has ushered in a new era of cooperation—built on trust, investment, innovation, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to sustainable development,” Ambassador Maiato told Gulf News.
“Fifty years after independence, Angola has transformed from a post-conflict state into a respected economic and diplomatic player with growing influence across Africa,” the ambassador said.
He highlighted Angola’s leadership in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and its chairmanship of the African Union, underscoring the country’s role in promoting regional stability, peace, and continental unity.
Ambassador Maiato pointed to Angola’s ongoing economic reforms aimed at reducing reliance on oil, boosting agriculture, mining, and trade, and strengthening non-oil sectors.
“According to the World Bank, Angola’s economy grew by 4.4% in 2024, driven by renewed investor confidence, structural reforms, and strong performance in non-oil industries,” he said.
Highlighting key areas for future collaboration, the ambassador said:
Energy: Masdar is expanding renewable energy projects in Angola, leveraging solar potential to diversify energy sources.
Agriculture: UAE partnerships with Angola’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry aim to enhance productivity, administrative capacity, and regional food security.
Infrastructure: Collaboration with AD Ports Group and DP World is transforming Angola’s ports and logistics, improving trade connectivity and generating jobs.
“These strategic initiatives demonstrate how UAE expertise, technology, and investment are accelerating Angola’s economic diversification and creating shared prosperity,” he added.
On the outlook for bilateral relations, Ambassador Maiato said: “The future of relations between Angola and the UAE is extremely promising, founded on mutual respect, a shared vision, and a long-term commitment to sustainable development.Both countries are entering a new phase of strategic partnership, evolving from investment-focused cooperation to a comprehensive alliance spanning economic, technological, security, and diplomatic dimensions. Angola’s natural potential combined with the UAE’s expertise and investment capacity provides an ideal foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation.”
With 44 agreements currently in force, spanning sectors from artificial intelligence to customs cooperation, both nations are poised to generate thousands of jobs and strengthen economic and diplomatic ties across Africa and the Arab world.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox