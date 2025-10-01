Dubai Investments completes Phase 1 infrastructure work on DIP Angola

When DIP Angola was announced in January last year, it was Dubai Investments’ first step towards realising its vision for international expansion. Emboldened by a business model that made its flagship project, Dubai Investments Park (DIP), a mega success, the diversified investment company had been on the lookout for potential new markets for replication. Against a backdrop of growing bilateral ties, Angola offered the perfect setting as an economy focused on diversification and sustainable development.

Developed in phases over 12 years with a total investment of $500 million (Dh1.84 billion) by Dubai Investments International Angola, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, DIP Angola is envisioned as the country’s first fully integrated economic zone. Work on the 2,000-hectare park in the Dande province, 50km from the Angolan capital of Luanda, began in June last year. Phase 1 infrastructure is now complete setting the stage for further development.