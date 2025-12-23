GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosts Christmas celebrations

Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan highlights interfaith harmony, equality, peaceful coexistence

Pakistan Christian community members in the UAE during Christmas celebrations at the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan Embassy

Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi hosted a special Christmas celebration at its premises, bringing together members of the Pakistani Christian expatriate community living in the United Arab Emirates.

A large number of Pakistani Christian families attended the event, along with senior officials from the embassy, creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere that reflected the spirit of the festive season.

Cohesive society

Addressing the gathering, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, underscored the importance of tolerance, peace and interfaith harmony in building a progressive and cohesive society. He highlighted the shared values that unite all religions and stressed that peaceful coexistence remains a fundamental principle of Pakistan’s national ethos.

The ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to equality and non-discrimination for all citizens, regardless of faith, and paid tribute to the valuable contributions made by the Pakistani Christian community to the country’s social and economic development. Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Khan extended heartfelt Christmas greetings and best wishes to the entire community.

Special prayers

Pastors and community leaders thanked the embassy for organising the celebration and expressed appreciation for its continued engagement with the Christian community. They also offered special prayers for the peace, stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

The celebration featured traditional Christmas carols, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion. The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, symbolising joy, unity and communal solidarity.

