Flights on hold, Pakistani authorities issue safety advisory

Embassy confirms flight suspension; Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues 24/7 support
Dubai: The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has informed the Pakistani community in the UAE that flight operations have not yet resumed amid the ongoing situation.
Travellers are advised to rely only on official information from the Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General in Dubai.
Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.
Contact details:
Embassy, Abu Dhabi: +971 2 4447800 (Landline), +971 50 254 8975 (Mobile), +971 50 124 8934 (WhatsApp)
Consulate General, Dubai: +971 56 647 2721 (Mobile)
Authorities stressed that all updates will be shared exclusively through official channels to ensure accurate and verified information.
The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its 24/7 Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to monitor developments in the Middle East and Gulf region. Pakistani nationals are advised to stay indoors where possible, avoid non-essential travel, and follow instructions from host governments.
Iran
Embassy, Tehran: +98-21-66941388–91 (Landline), +98-9107648298 (Mobile)
Consulate, Zahedan: +98-54-33223389, +98-9046145412 (Mobile)
Consulate, Mashhad: +98-9107625302, +98-9371807175 (Mobile)
Saudi Arabia
Embassy, Riyadh: +966-114887272, +966-114884111, +966-114884222 (Landlines), +966-57-6284980, +966-56-0505030 (Mobiles)
Consulate General, Jeddah: +966-126689149, +966-126692371 (Landlines), +966-59-0008295, +966-53-6617573 (Mobiles)
Oman
Mr. Liaqat Ali: +968-91276197
Mr. Khadim Hussain: +968-94201095
Mr. Abdus Samad: +968-92040038
Mr. Muhammad Sajjad: +968-78596604
Jordan: +962-77-6444546, +962-77-9444546
Iraq: +964-7834950311, +964-7846192482, +964-7834950183, +964-7839800899
Syria: +963-990138972, +963-987127822 (Mobile/WhatsApp)
Pakistani citizens are urged to rely solely on official sources and contact the CMU or local missions for assistance.