Preparing Pakistanis for global jobs: Minister pushes pre-departure training in Dubai

During his visit, the Minister met with Consul General Hussain Muhammad and consulate staff to review services and discuss initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare of the country’s expatriate community in the UAE. He stressed that pre-departure training is critical to equipping Pakistani workers with the professional skills, cultural awareness, and soft skills needed to succeed in global job markets.

“Pakistan and the UAE maintain strong economic and political ties, with the Gulf state serving as a key destination for exports including food, textiles, and construction services. By investing in pre-departure training, Pakistan seeks not only to safeguard its citizens abroad but also to ensure a skilled and competitive workforce that strengthens bilateral trade and investment links,” noted.

Pre-departure training programs, often combined with orientation sessions, aim to familiarise workers with workplace expectations, labour laws, communication skills, and cultural norms in host countries. According to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, well-prepared workers are more likely to secure stable employment, integrate successfully into foreign workplaces, and send higher remittances back home.

The Minister also toured various sections of the consulate, reviewing the delivery of essential services including passport issuance, national identity cards, and community welfare programs. The UAE, home to over 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates, is one of the largest overseas Pakistani communities in the world. These workers contribute billions of dollars annually in remittances, making the UAE a vital source of foreign exchange and a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic stability.

“Preparing our workforce before they leave Pakistan is essential not only for their individual success but also for strengthening the country’s reputation internationally,” Hussain said. He highlighted that the Ministry is facilitating the establishment of credible and reputable training institutions that provide sector-specific skills in areas with high employability, such as construction, healthcare, hospitality, and information technology.

