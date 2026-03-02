Community urged to register for outreach amid regional precautions
Dubai: The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi has launched an online registration form for the Pakistani community residing in the UAE to facilitate outreach and assistance. Community members are encouraged to register and share it within their networks.
In light of the evolving regional situation and following guidance from the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation recommending remote work and caution in public areas, the Embassy has temporarily suspended all consular services until March 3, 2026.
This precautionary measure is aimed at safeguarding the well-being of community members and Embassy staff.
Pakistani nationals in need of urgent assistance can reach the Embassy through the following numbers:
Landline: +971 2 4447800
Mobile: +971 50 254 8975
WhatsApp: +971 50 124 8934
The Embassy advised all nationals to follow local authorities’ instructions and monitor official announcements for updates on the resumption of services.