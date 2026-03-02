GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan Embassy in UAE launches online registration for citizens

Community urged to register for outreach amid regional precautions

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Register now: Pakistan Embassy in UAE opens online portal for residents
Dubai: The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi has launched an online registration form for the Pakistani community residing in the UAE to facilitate outreach and assistance. Community members are encouraged to register and share it within their networks.

Temporary suspension of consular services

In light of the evolving regional situation and following guidance from the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation recommending remote work and caution in public areas, the Embassy has temporarily suspended all consular services until March 3, 2026.

This precautionary measure is aimed at safeguarding the well-being of community members and Embassy staff.

Emergency contacts

Pakistani nationals in need of urgent assistance can reach the Embassy through the following numbers:

  • Landline: +971 2 4447800

  • Mobile: +971 50 254 8975

  • WhatsApp: +971 50 124 8934

The Embassy advised all nationals to follow local authorities’ instructions and monitor official announcements for updates on the resumption of services.

