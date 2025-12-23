Will Pakistani missions in UAE remain closed on Christmas Day?

Consular services suspended to mark Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary
Pakistani diplomatic missions in the UAE and around the world will remain closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2025, in observance of Christmas Day and Quaid-e-Azam Day.
The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi announced on Monday, December 22, that it will not provide consular services on the day as it is a public holiday.
December 25 marks Quaid-e-Azam Day, the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. The day is observed nationwide and at Pakistani missions abroad to honour his life and leadership.
Normal services at the embassy and other Pakistani missions are expected to resume on the next working day.
