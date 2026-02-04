Leadership and vision shaping the future of African banking

In the latest episode of GNTALKS, two of Africa’s most influential banking leaders share insights into leadership, governance, and the future of finance across the continent. The conversation features Professor Neema Munisi Mori, Board Chairperson of CRDB Bank Group, and Abdulmajid Mussa Nsekela, Group CEO and Managing Director.

Together, they lead one of Africa’s most prominent financial institutions, serving millions of customers across Tanzania, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and other regional markets. Their discussion highlights how strong governance, strategic execution, and innovation are driving sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

The episode opens with CRDB Bank Group’s historic Moody’s credit rating, a first for a bank in Sub-Saharan Africa, and examines what this milestone means for investor confidence and the global positioning of African financial institutions.

Nsekela reflects on the leadership moments that have shaped CRDB’s growth journey, focusing on resilience, responsible scaling, and navigating complexity. Professor Mori offers a governance perspective, outlining the importance of board-executive alignment in ensuring long-term stability and institutional credibility.

The discussion also explores CRDB’s regional expansion, including its strategic presence in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), which is strengthening financial and trade links between Africa and the Gulf. Sustainability and climate finance feature prominently, with CRDB’s accreditation by the UN Green Climate Fund positioning the bank as a key player in inclusive and sustainable development.

From digital banking and agency models to future-ready governance, the episode offers a timely look at how leadership and vision are redefining African banking.

Watch this GNTALKS episode for a thought-provoking discussion on leadership, finance, and transformation.