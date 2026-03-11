From Ambition to Purpose: Aparna Verma's journey in redefining educational impact

The future rewards those who adapt quickly, not just those who excel academically
You assumed leadership early. What mindset shifts helped you evolve into a transformative education leader?
When I stepped into leadership at the age of 17, I learned one defining lesson: leadership is not about authority, it is about responsibility. At first, I believed leadership meant that I had to prove myself not only to others, but also to myself. But very quickly, I understood that in education, you are entrusted with something far greater than performance metrics; you are entrusted with people’s lives and their futures. Parents place their children’s futures in your hands. That changes how you lead.
The most important mindset shift was moving from ambition to purpose. Instead of asking, How do we grow? I began asking, How do we transform lives? That change of thought was the core of every decision I made.
What guiding principles drive your decisions as you scale institutions while protecting their core purpose?
Growth without integrity is simply expansion. Growth with integrity is impact.
As we scale, three principles guide every decision: values, transparency, and purpose. In education, trust is everything. Families do not simply enroll their children; they entrust us with their hopes, their aspirations, and their future. That responsibility demands consistency, accountability, and honesty in every action.
Before taking any major step forward, I ask one simple question: Does this strengthen our ability to serve students? If the answer is not a clear yes, we do not proceed.
Our mission remains unchanged: to make a positive difference in the world through education, one student at a time. If growth ever compromises that, it is not growth worth pursuing.
Which personal experiences most shaped your leadership style and resilience as a woman in business?
Resilience is rarely ever built in comfort; it is built in challenge.
In the initial years, my journey was one where credibility had to be earned repeatedly. Moments when being a woman in leadership meant navigating additional scrutiny. But those experiences strengthened my conviction rather than weakening it.
I learned never to take no as the final answer. Sometimes no means not yet. Sometimes it means find another way. And sometimes it simply means stand firmer in your belief. No still does not exist in my dictionary.
Equally transformative were the conversations I had with students, parents, and educators. Listening to their stories reminded me that leadership is not about being above others; it is about understanding their journeys and helping them move forward.
How are you redefining education to prepare students for an uncertain, fast-changing future?
The future will not reward those who are only academically inclined, it will reward those who adapt the fastest.
Academic excellence remains essential, but it is no longer sufficient. Our responsibility is to develop confident, resilient, and ethical individuals who can thrive in uncertainty and adapt quickly.
We are intentionally building environments that nurture critical thinking, emotional intelligence, global awareness, and adaptability. Students must learn how to collaborate, problem-solve, persevere and lead with integrity. They must be prepared not only for careers, but for contribution and making a difference.
Education must prepare students for change, but it must also prepare them to shape it.
What does meaningful leadership mean to you today, and how can women build lasting impact?
Meaningful leadership is measured by legacy, and not by position.
It is not about how many titles you hold, but about how many lives you elevate. The true impact of leadership is seen in the confidence of a student who discovers their voice, in the growth of a teacher who feels empowered, and in the trust of a community that feels supported.
For women, lasting impact begins with self-belief. Too often, women wait for validation before stepping forward. My message is simple: do not wait. Lead with integrity. Stand firm in your values. Persist when challenges arise.