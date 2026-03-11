From Ambition to Purpose: Aparna Verma's journey in redefining educational impact

When I stepped into leadership at the age of 17, I learned one defining lesson: leadership is not about authority, it is about responsibility. At first, I believed leadership meant that I had to prove myself not only to others, but also to myself. But very quickly, I understood that in education, you are entrusted with something far greater than performance metrics; you are entrusted with people’s lives and their futures. Parents place their children’s futures in your hands. That changes how you lead.