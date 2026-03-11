Feryal Ziyari: Transformative leadership through media and resilience

Ziyari sees leadership as a continuous journey of learning, growth, and responsibility
You assumed leadership early. What mindset shifts helped you evolve into a transformative leader?
My leadership journey began very early in life. Being the only daughter in my family meant that I learned independence and responsibility from a young age. I was encouraged to think confidently, make decisions, and take initiative. These experiences helped shape my personality and leadership mindset.
During my school years, I was naturally drawn to activities that involved responsibility. I enjoyed organising events, presenting on stage, and communicating with people. Those early experiences helped me develop confidence and strong communication skills.
My academic background also played an important role in shaping my professional journey. I hold a Master’s degree in Media, which gave me a deeper understanding of communication, public influence, and the power of media platforms. Through my experiences in media, I learned that leadership is not about titles but about influence and vision. Media allows you to understand people, listen to their stories, and communicate ideas that inspire others.
Over time, my mindset shifted from simply participating in activities to building a professional path that combines media, entrepreneurship, and social impact. Today, I see leadership as a continuous journey of learning, growth, and responsibility. It is about empowering others and creating opportunities for people around you.
What guiding principles drive your decisions as you scale institutions while protecting their core purpose?
Throughout my professional journey, I have always relied on three core principles: integrity, determination, and responsibility. When expanding a project or developing a business, I believe that thoughtful decision-making is essential. I take time to analyze situations carefully, listen to different perspectives, and learn from experience before making important decisions. Another important principle for me is staying true to the original purpose of the work. Growth should never come at the expense of authenticity or quality. Whether in media or entrepreneurship, credibility and professionalism must always remain at the center. Sustainable success comes from balancing ambition with discipline and protecting the values that define the project.
Which personal experiences most shaped your leadership style and resilience as a woman in business?
One of the most defining experiences in my professional journey came when I acquired a business that was facing serious challenges. Managing that situation required patience, resilience, and strategic thinking. Working in both media and entrepreneurship meant that I had to combine communication skills with strong leadership decisions. Through collaboration with the right people, careful planning, and determination, I was able to overcome those challenges successfully. That experience strengthened my leadership style and taught me that challenges are not obstacles but opportunities to grow stronger. It also taught me that resilience is one of the most important qualities a leader can develop.
What does meaningful leadership mean to you today, and how can women build lasting impact?
Meaningful leadership means creating an influence that goes beyond personal success. A true leader contributes positively to society and helps empower others. For women especially, confidence and belief in their abilities are essential. As a media personality and entrepreneur who has chosen to remain single, I have been able to dedicate my full focus and energy to building my career and professional vision. Alongside my professional work, I am also involved in several charitable initiatives that support elderly people and abandoned children. Helping others brings me deep happiness and purpose.
In my personal life, I also enjoy playing golf. Golf helps me develop focus, patience, and strategic thinking. It allows me to reflect and approach professional decisions with clarity. My message to women is simple: believe in yourself, stay committed to your vision, and never allow challenges to limit your dreams.