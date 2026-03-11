Feryal Ziyari: Transformative leadership through media and resilience

Throughout my professional journey, I have always relied on three core principles: integrity, determination, and responsibility. When expanding a project or developing a business, I believe that thoughtful decision-making is essential. I take time to analyze situations carefully, listen to different perspectives, and learn from experience before making important decisions. Another important principle for me is staying true to the original purpose of the work. Growth should never come at the expense of authenticity or quality. Whether in media or entrepreneurship, credibility and professionalism must always remain at the center. Sustainable success comes from balancing ambition with discipline and protecting the values that define the project.