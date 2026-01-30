Insurance a quiet enabler of progress, says InsuranceMarket.ae founder and CEO

An exclusive chat with Avinash Babur
The most important leadership decision has been to stay deeply grounded in purpose while being relentlessly forward looking. In moments of volatility leaders are tempted to either freeze or chase every shiny new idea. I believe resilience comes from clarity. We made conscious choices to invest early in technology data and people while staying financially disciplined and profitable. At the same time we built leaders at every level so decision making is fast informed and accountable. Resilience is never about one big move. It is about a thousand consistent decisions made with conviction.
In insurance trust is the product. Innovation that erodes trust is not innovation. It is risk. The balance comes from respecting regulation as a design constraint not a blocker. We build digital solutions that are compliant by design and customer centric by default. Strong governance strong controls and transparent communication allow us to move fast without breaking trust. Leaders set the tone here. When leadership treats regulation as a partner in protecting customers the entire organization follows suit.
Insurance is a quiet enabler of progress. It gives individuals businesses and investors the confidence to take risk build assets and plan for the future. In a country like the UAE that is focused on entrepreneurship innovation and global competitiveness insurance provides stability beneath ambition. Our role is to make protection accessible simple and reliable so growth is sustainable not fragile. When insurance works well society moves forward with confidence.
The most testing moments are never visible from the outside. They are the moments when the pressure is highest and certainty is lowest. During periods of crisis I learned that people do not look to leaders for answers alone. They look for calm, honesty and direction. That reshaped how I lead today. I focus more on clarity than control and on empowering leaders rather than trying to be the smartest person in the room. Leadership is not about being indispensable. It is about building others who can lead.
The defining mindset will be the ability to build leaders not just businesses. The next decade will reward CEOs who are data fluent technologically curious and deeply human in how they lead. The region is moving fast and complexity will increase. Only leaders who can combine long term thinking strong ethics and an obsession with talent will succeed. The job of a CEO is no longer to run a company. It is to create an environment where exceptional people can do their best work at scale.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox