Challenging Norms: How UAE women are transforming business leadership

In the exhibitions sector, Poorvi Dureja, Commercial Director – Exhibitions at Capital 360, part of ADNEC Group, questioned the long-held belief that exhibitions exist purely to generate short-term commercial revenue. “One conventional rule I challenge is that exhibitions are purely commercial platforms measured only by stand sales and short-term revenue,” she explains. Her leadership philosophy reimagines exhibitions as platforms that contribute to national development and industry growth. “In the UAE, I believe our responsibility goes further. I focus on designing exhibitions that create tangible in-country value — supporting national priorities, enabling SME participation, and facilitating knowledge transfer that strengthens local industries.” By aligning exhibition portfolios with broader economic strategies, her work extends far beyond traditional event management. “By aligning our portfolios with economic diversification strategies and encouraging international businesses to invest, partner, and establish presence in the UAE, we move beyond transactions to long-term impact.”