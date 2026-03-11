Challenging Norms: How UAE women are transforming business leadership

Across the UAE, women leaders are redefining success through courage and innovation
The rise of women business leaders reflects more than representation; it signals a transformation in how organisations grow, innovate, and create lasting value. And here, in the UAE across boardrooms, entrepreneurial ventures and creative industries, women mirror this transformation mindset, challenging conventional business thinking while introducing ideas that prioritise purpose, systems, and long-term impact.
The UAE has created an environment where bold thinking is not only welcomed but also rewarded. For many women leaders, this culture of ambition has provided the confidence to question established rules that once governed how businesses operated. Instead of simply following industry norms, they are redefining them, demonstrating that unconventional strategies, when executed with conviction, can unlock new growth opportunities and strategic advantage.
From education and exhibitions to property, digital storytelling, and social enterprise, women across sectors are building organisations that prove success can be measured not only through revenue, but also through trust, sustainability, and meaningful impact.
For Aparna Verma, Founder and CEO of Scholars International Group, leadership meant challenging one of the most dominant assumptions in business: that rapid growth must always come first.
“In a market focused on rapid expansion, I challenged the rule that growth must come first. I put the child at the centre of every decision, even when it meant moving slower or defying conventional norms,” she says. Rather than pursuing scale at any cost, Verma focused on building an institution rooted in trust and values. Her leadership philosophy placed the well-being of students and families at the core of every strategic decision. “That commitment built trust with families, strengthened long-term enrollment, and became a strategic advantage.”
Her values-led approach also shaped the broader vision of The Scholars School. “It also shaped the vision for The Scholars School, ensuring it embodies the same principles of purpose, integrity, and meaningful impact, proving that values-led leadership drives both growth and lasting legacy.”
In the exhibitions sector, Poorvi Dureja, Commercial Director – Exhibitions at Capital 360, part of ADNEC Group, questioned the long-held belief that exhibitions exist purely to generate short-term commercial revenue. “One conventional rule I challenge is that exhibitions are purely commercial platforms measured only by stand sales and short-term revenue,” she explains. Her leadership philosophy reimagines exhibitions as platforms that contribute to national development and industry growth. “In the UAE, I believe our responsibility goes further. I focus on designing exhibitions that create tangible in-country value — supporting national priorities, enabling SME participation, and facilitating knowledge transfer that strengthens local industries.” By aligning exhibition portfolios with broader economic strategies, her work extends far beyond traditional event management. “By aligning our portfolios with economic diversification strategies and encouraging international businesses to invest, partner, and establish presence in the UAE, we move beyond transactions to long-term impact.”
The results of this shift have been both strategic and commercial. “This approach has unlocked sustainable revenue, deeper government and stakeholder collaboration, and positioned our events as engines of economic development, not just marketplaces,” says Dureja.
In the real estate sector, Aditi Jhunjhunwala, Head of Operations at Banke International Properties, also chose to challenge a conventional mindset that dominates competitive markets.
“I challenged the conventional mindset that growth means following trends or imitating competitors,” she says. Rather than chasing trends, she focused on strengthening organisational systems and empowering people. “By integrating data-driven CRM insights, structured learning, and cross-department accountability, we turned every team member into a growth driver.”
The transformation created measurable results, observes Jhunjhunwala. “This approach unlocked operational efficiency, stronger client trust, and measurable revenue impact — proving that in the UAE’s fast-paced real estate market, disciplined innovation and empowering people can outperform reactive, short-term growth strategies,” she says.
Beyond challenging conventional rules, many women leaders are redefining the very concept of value creation within their industries. For Dr Mariam Shaikh, Founder and CEO of MS Education Consultants, value lies in connecting education with global opportunity and career readiness.
“Most definitely by redefining value creation by integrating global education pathways with personal branding, scholarship access, and career readiness,” she explains. Dr Shaikh’s organisation has introduced innovative models that extend beyond traditional university placement services. “MS Education Consultants has transformed unconventional ideas such as hybrid admissions strategies, cross-border mentorship models, and executive workforce development initiatives, into measurable outcomes, including international university placements and funded scholarships,” she says.
Dr Shaikh’s initiatives also demonstrate how education can be aligned more closely with industry demand. “We have also helped advance professional development through initiatives like Georgian Global, the UAE’s first Canadian training hub licensed by KHDA, offering industry-relevant programmes in AI, cybersecurity, automotive growth, healthcare, hospitality, and sports management, bridging academic excellence with practical business needs.”
Value creation also lies in transforming storytelling into a structured engagement strategy, says UAE-based content creator, Layal Hamdeh.“In the UAE’s fast-moving business landscape, I’ve used my role as an on-camera content creator to help brands embrace structured, episodic storytelling,” she says. Instead of one-off campaigns, Hamdeh focuses on long-term narrative continuity. “Through performance-led digital series, I bring narrative depth and emotional continuity that keeps audiences returning.”
Her approach has turned storytelling into measurable digital impact. “By transforming cultural stories into engaging micro-series, I help brands drive stronger engagement, repeat viewership and sustained visibility.” She also believes creators now play a strategic role in brand growth. “I position creators as creative partners — turning storytelling into measurable digital growth and lasting brand impact.”
In the luxury design and construction space, Sejal Nagjee, Founder and Creative Director of Milestone Dubai, has redefined value through integration. “In a fast-moving market, I chose structural integration over fragmented execution,” she says. Nagjee’s company built an in-house design-build framework that combines multiple services traditionally handled by separate contractors. “By building a fully in-house design-build model — covering landscaping, interiors, pools, extensions, and bespoke carpentry — we converted what was once unconventional into a measurable competitive edge.” This integrated model ensures operational discipline and efficiency. “This framework ensures cost transparency, disciplined timelines, authority approvals, and cohesive delivery.” Nagjee believes the meaning of luxury in Dubai is evolving. “Our leadership blends creative vision with operational systems, resulting in increased property value, repeat clients, and sustained referrals. In Dubai’s evolving luxury sector, value is no longer visual alone — it is strategic, performance-driven, and built to endure.”
For many women leaders in the UAE, the transformation of business leadership also reflects a deeper sense of purpose and personal reinvention. Alexandra Makarovski, Founder of Inner Me, realised early in her entrepreneurial journey that conventional advice did not always reflect real market needs.
“Conventional wisdom says once you define your services, you stay consistent and build credibility over time,” she says. However, feedback from clients revealed new demands. “I realised clients did not just need career clarity and communication support. They needed strategic market navigation, positioning, and structured guidance through career transitions.” Her response was to rethink her entire service model. “I paused, redesigned my service architecture, and shifted from traditional coaching to strategic career support aligned with real market demand.” The shift strengthened her organisation’s positioning. “That repositioning strengthened differentiation and increased client acquisition.”
Her work later gained wider visibility. “My job search perspective was later featured by LinkedIn News, which expanded visibility and directly contributed to further growth.”
Entrepreneur, Gunjan Gangwani, Founder, Barkat Meal, approached leadership from a purpose-driven perspective.
“I have always believed that business should serve a purpose beyond profit,” she says. From the outset, she rejected the notion that higher price automatically reflects greater value.
“When I started Barkat Meal, I chose affordability and dignity over high margins, even when advised otherwise.” This decision created a brand built on trust and impact.
“By challenging the rule that higher price equals higher value, I wanted to prove that value can also be measured in impact, loyalty, and long-term relationships.” Her philosophy has strengthened both growth and partnerships. “In doing so, we sort of unlocked steady growth, repeat corporate and individual partnerships, and a brand identity rooted in trust.” Her conclusion reflects a broader leadership insight. “It proves that when purpose leads, profitability follows naturally.”
Redefining leadership also required challenging one’s own professional path, as experienced by banker and Executive Director, Yasmin Imam. “One conventional business rule I challenged was remaining within a traditional growth path when my ambitions demanded more,” she says. “Rather than waiting for opportunity, I pivoted toward emerging fintech and digital asset clients entering the UAE market.” Understanding the regulatory and financial needs of this evolving industry enabled her to reshape institutional strategy. “By understanding their financial and regulatory needs, I helped reshape our institutional approach to better serve this evolving sector.”
The transformation however was also deeply personal. “The UAE’s culture of bold thinking and rapid execution empowers professionals, especially women to reinvent themselves and lead confidently in new industries. The UAE gave me the courage to reinvent myself — as a banker, as a mother, and as a woman who refuses to choose between ambition and humanity.”