Dubai: Ahead of International Women’s Day in the UAE on March 8, one thing is clear: this year, there are no pink cupcakes being sent to our desks (phew), no performative gestures by restaurants like women's day dinners with discounted desserts, and certainly no superficial displays of “wokeness.”

"You cannot pour from an empty cup. Protecting your own mental and emotional energy is essential. That might mean setting boundaries, taking breaks or simply say no to things. Supporting others make sense only if you are grounded yourself."

For Noni Anand, co-founder of LEVA Hotels in UAE, it’s about balance: “Supporting others should never come at the expense of our own mental and emotional health. Taking time for self-reflection, setting boundaries, and prioritising personal growth are essential. When women take care of themselves, they become even stronger sources of support for those around them.”

As International Women’s Day approaches, this group of women reminds us that the celebration doesn’t need glitter or performative gestures. It is about showing up, quietly or boldly, and creating impact. Vellody captures it perfectly: “Be it your family at home or your team at work, they look to you for holding everything together, especially in these uncertain times. And as women, it is our intuitive ability to reframe challenges to find solutions that demonstrates our resilience.”

For young girls and future leaders, the advice is clear: trust your own potential, pursue ambitions without waiting for permission, and take space unapologetically. Chemmaa says, “Women should never feel the need to shrink their ambitions—the world moves forward because people dare to build something new.” Shetty emphasizes self-resilience: “Build your confidence through experience, surround yourself with people who support your ambitions, and let your results do the talking.”

Admiration and inspiration often come from close personal examples. Several of our contributors highlight their mothers as role models. Fatma Al Naggar says, “My mother has always shown incredible strength, resilience, and compassion, balancing family responsibilities while encouraging us to pursue our ambitions.” Riaz reflects similarly: “Watching my mother over the years has shown me what it truly means to carry responsibility with grace and resilience.”

Supporting and uplifting other women is a recurring theme. Chemmaa stresses the broader impact: “When women believe in their own potential and support each other along the way, there is no limit to what they can build.” Shetty and Vellody reinforce that mentorship, advocacy, and practical support strengthen communities and industries: “Competition is not a trait inherently inbuilt in women but nurturing is! When women operate as mentors for each other, we collectively benefit and grow.”

Despite progress, women still navigate unequal expectations. Vellody points out that unspoken societal pressures can shape behavior from a young age: “There is almost an unspoken gendered expectation while growing up to perform a ‘moral duty’ as caregivers. The only way to protect well-being is by setting very clear boundaries without guilt.”

In times of constant news and social media updates, emotional overwhelm is almost unavoidable. Maleeha Riaz, Head of Marketing at NMK Electronics, explains: “The most important thing is to protect your own energy. Whether it is setting boundaries, taking time to reset, or simply allowing yourself space to breathe.” Ekta Shetty emphasises practical steps: “First: choose your information diet. One or two reliable sources. Not fifteen group chats. Second: give yourself permission to step away. Third: do something physical every day, even a walk—it resets your nervous system more than people realize. And lastly: talk to someone real.”

"But there are still many women leaders who are trapped by their own personal experience of being bullied into productive performance instead of collaborative team efficiency, and are therefore not succeeding in fostering inclusive cultures. This needs to change and more women leaders need to unlearn to relearn, on how to build an environment where employees feel valued and seen."

Diversity also shapes leadership and opportunity. Santripti Vellody, founder of GirlsUnite Official and Managing Director of VELLODY communications, who was born in Dubai says: “Access to a massive influx of women from a multitude of different cultures broadens one’s outlook and exposure by offering varied perspectives on entrepreneurial thinking. Working with women from different backgrounds provides inspiration and insight that empower growth.” Her personal motto is Fall. Rise. Start Again.

