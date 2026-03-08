Women in UAE redefine resilience with quiet strength and daily perseverance
Dubai: Ahead of International Women’s Day in the UAE on March 8, one thing is clear: this year, there are no pink cupcakes being sent to our desks (phew), no performative gestures by restaurants like women's day dinners with discounted desserts, and certainly no superficial displays of “wokeness.”
Instead, across Dubai and beyond, women are quietly, steadfastly holding things together at home, at work, and in their communities amid uncertain times.
We caught up with a cross-section of women leaders, single mothers, entrepreneurs, and change-makers to hear how they navigate in such unprecedented times, redefine leadership, and uplift others around them.
Sara Chemmaa, single mother and CEO of a UAE-based lifestyle brand Citron and Glow by Citron, puts it simply: “Resilience in women is often quiet—it shows up in the daily decision to keep moving forward, even when the path is uncertain.”
For her, balancing life as a solo parent and entrepreneur has made this lesson deeply personal.
“You learn quickly that resilience is not about perfection, it is about continuing to move forward, even on the days when things feel difficult," she added.
Similarly, Ekta Shetty, Senior Director at audio tech company Shure, sees women bring structure to chaos in high-pressure environments.
“Resilience isn’t about grand gestures; it’s about the quiet discipline of showing up when things are difficult. It’s the consistency that keeps an organization steady when the world feels unpredictable.”
During these uncertain times, women often take on the role of emotional anchors, a responsibility that comes with both pride and pressure.
For Noni Anand, co-founder of LEVA Hotels in UAE, it’s about balance: “Supporting others should never come at the expense of our own mental and emotional health. Taking time for self-reflection, setting boundaries, and prioritising personal growth are essential. When women take care of themselves, they become even stronger sources of support for those around them.”
Ritika Kothari, CEO of Colab Tech Cloud and cultural programmer at Casa Collective, talks about a less she learned through entrepreneurship.
"You cannot pour from an empty cup. Protecting your own mental and emotional energy is essential. That might mean setting boundaries, taking breaks or simply say no to things. Supporting others make sense only if you are grounded yourself."
The environment in which women operate also plays a critical role in shaping confidence and ambition. Oumanya Tabel, General Manager of Eurofragrance in Middle East, told Gulf News that the UAE leadership gives women 'the trust and opportunities to succeed and elevate an entire eco system'.
"Today, women in the UAE are leading organisations, managing significant investments, and founding businesses that contribute meaningfully to the country's economy, society and culture! I have seen first hand that women are given the space to grow," she added.
Sarah Mheidly, communications manager at Oppo UAE, agrees, highlighting that the safety and diversity of the country allow women to focus on long-term goals.
"This country's commitment to inclusion encourages women to step forward, take on leadership roles, and make meaningful contributions across different industries," she tells Gulf News.
Similarly, Fatma Al Naggar, Senior Relationship Manager at Saxo Bank MENA, stresses the value of inclusion: “The UAE offers a space where women from all backgrounds can pursue careers, grow professionally, and contribute meaningfully. That sense of safety and inclusion naturally strengthens confidence and resilience.”
Diversity also shapes leadership and opportunity. Santripti Vellody, founder of GirlsUnite Official and Managing Director of VELLODY communications, who was born in Dubai says: “Access to a massive influx of women from a multitude of different cultures broadens one’s outlook and exposure by offering varied perspectives on entrepreneurial thinking. Working with women from different backgrounds provides inspiration and insight that empower growth.” Her personal motto is Fall. Rise. Start Again.
According to her, women leaders are pushing others to operate from a place of empathy and collaboration versus command and control.
"But there are still many women leaders who are trapped by their own personal experience of being bullied into productive performance instead of collaborative team efficiency, and are therefore not succeeding in fostering inclusive cultures. This needs to change and more women leaders need to unlearn to relearn, on how to build an environment where employees feel valued and seen."
Noni Anand adds that the multicultural environment encourages collaboration over competition: “Being surrounded by people from diverse backgrounds broadens our understanding of leadership, success, and resilience. It encourages collaboration rather than competition, and it inspires women to think bigger and support one another.”
In times of constant news and social media updates, emotional overwhelm is almost unavoidable. Maleeha Riaz, Head of Marketing at NMK Electronics, explains: “The most important thing is to protect your own energy. Whether it is setting boundaries, taking time to reset, or simply allowing yourself space to breathe.” Ekta Shetty emphasises practical steps: “First: choose your information diet. One or two reliable sources. Not fifteen group chats. Second: give yourself permission to step away. Third: do something physical every day, even a walk—it resets your nervous system more than people realize. And lastly: talk to someone real.”
Despite progress, women still navigate unequal expectations. Vellody points out that unspoken societal pressures can shape behavior from a young age: “There is almost an unspoken gendered expectation while growing up to perform a ‘moral duty’ as caregivers. The only way to protect well-being is by setting very clear boundaries without guilt.”
Leadership today is evolving, reflecting the human touch women often bring to traditionally hierarchical spaces. Sara Chemmaa tells Gulf News, “Leadership today is no longer about authority alone—it is about empathy, trust, and the ability to inspire people.”
Riaz adds: “The most effective leadership often comes from listening first and aligning people around a shared vision. That balance of clarity, collaboration, and empathy is shaping the next generation of leadership.”
Supporting and uplifting other women is a recurring theme. Chemmaa stresses the broader impact: “When women believe in their own potential and support each other along the way, there is no limit to what they can build.” Shetty and Vellody reinforce that mentorship, advocacy, and practical support strengthen communities and industries: “Competition is not a trait inherently inbuilt in women but nurturing is! When women operate as mentors for each other, we collectively benefit and grow.”
Admiration and inspiration often come from close personal examples. Several of our contributors highlight their mothers as role models. Fatma Al Naggar says, “My mother has always shown incredible strength, resilience, and compassion, balancing family responsibilities while encouraging us to pursue our ambitions.” Riaz reflects similarly: “Watching my mother over the years has shown me what it truly means to carry responsibility with grace and resilience.”
Others, like Shetty, draw inspiration from trailblazers such as Indra Nooyi: “Her journey is a blueprint: lead with substance, stay prepared, and never lose sight of the human side of business.”
For young girls and future leaders, the advice is clear: trust your own potential, pursue ambitions without waiting for permission, and take space unapologetically. Chemmaa says, “Women should never feel the need to shrink their ambitions—the world moves forward because people dare to build something new.” Shetty emphasizes self-resilience: “Build your confidence through experience, surround yourself with people who support your ambitions, and let your results do the talking.”
As International Women’s Day approaches, this group of women reminds us that the celebration doesn’t need glitter or performative gestures. It is about showing up, quietly or boldly, and creating impact. Vellody captures it perfectly: “Be it your family at home or your team at work, they look to you for holding everything together, especially in these uncertain times. And as women, it is our intuitive ability to reframe challenges to find solutions that demonstrates our resilience.”
No pink cupcakes, no superficial fanfare, but here are women, across cultures and industries, holding it together and building the future, quietly, persistently, and powerfully.