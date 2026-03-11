Aditi Jhunjhunwala's vision for women empowerment, industry excellence

Her philosophy is simple: build leaders, build culture, and the numbers will follow
In an industry often defined by transactions and targets, Aditi Jhunjhunwala is redefining leadership through culture, capability, and conviction.
At Banke International Properties, women don’t just participate - they lead. Every core department, from Finance and Sales to Marketing and Operations, is helmed by women. “Empowerment must sit at the decision-making table,” she says. Under her leadership, women professionals have dominated industry recognitions, from SuperAgents and TruBrokers to Excellence Ambassadors, with several featured on major property portals’ billboards purely on performance merit.
We don’t offer internships. We build industry readiness.
However, representation is only the beginning. Aditi institutionalised growth through Banke Academy, transforming learning into a continuous performance engine. Structured onboarding, leadership labs, cross-market training, and expert-led masterclasses ensure that both fresh graduates and seasoned professionals remain future-ready. Her visionary Future Leaders Internship Program brings over 20 students annually into a high-intensity, mentor-driven ecosystem - delivering 75+ hours of real-time business exposure and leadership interaction. “We don’t offer internships. We build industry readiness,” she explains.
Culture remains her strongest differentiator. With over 30 nationalities represented, Banke has earned Great Place to Work recognition by embedding inclusion, accountability, and shared purpose into daily operations.
Beyond the workplace, Aditi drives CSR initiatives spanning sustainability, health awareness, community outreach, and employee-led social impact programs – ensuring growth is matched by responsibility. From operational innovation, including the development of Banke’s in-house CRM system, to elevating brand performance across major property portals, Aditi’s leadership is strategic, systems-driven, and people-centric.
