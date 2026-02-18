Tristar and Gulf News launch Limitless women’s leadership forum

Limitless brings together leaders accelerating performance, cross-sector collaboration
Recognising the achievements of women is about more than acknowledgement, it sets direction. In the UAE, gender balance has moved beyond policy statements to board mandates, executive appointments and measurable participation across government and industry. Female representation in leadership is now integrated into national strategy and corporate governance frameworks, making the country a regional benchmark for structured gender balance.
To celebrate this progress and honour the achievements of women across sectors, Tristar presents Limitless: The UAE Power Women’s Forum, in association with Gulf News, on March 10, 2026, at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai.
Held during the holy month of Ramadan and in the week of International Women’s Day, the forum is designed as a focused evening gathering. The programme will begin with pre-iftar networking, followed by keynote addresses, fireside conversations and moderated panel discussions.
As a UAE-headquartered global energy logistics company, Tristar integrates diversity and inclusion into its operational and governance framework. The company advances women’s leadership through structured development programmes, inclusive workplace policies and equal opportunity practices across its international operations. Hosting Limitless extends that commitment, connecting corporate action to national priorities on gender balance and leadership representation.
“Our support and advocacy for female leadership, women-led initiatives and greater gender parity are not tied to current statistics or a single initiative. It stems from our core operational belief that the world cannot afford to leave half the population’s perspectives or talent off the table, and this is formalised through Tristar’s commitment to the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles and the UAE Gender Balance Council’s SDG 5 Pledge,” says Eugene Mayne, Founder and Group CEO of Tristar Group.
“Empowering women and elevating their leadership role is a strategic advantage, whether we are discussing net-zero corridors or the rewiring of the world’s industrial backbone. The complexities of our time require the very best minds, regardless of background, nationality or gender,” Mayne adds.
The agenda will cover leadership accountability, board participation, capital access and cross-sector growth. Sessions are structured to deliver direct insight from senior executives, entrepreneurs and policymakers, focusing on strategy, governance and measurable impact.
“Limitless highlights the achievements of women driving change across sectors in the UAE. Women are heading institutions, growing enterprises and contributing directly to national development. Through our partnership with Tristar, this forum showcases that progress while exploring the next steps. As a longstanding catalyst for events focused on women’s empowerment and recognition, Gulf News continues to create platforms that amplify female leadership and achievement across the country,” says Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Director-GN Media Events & Special Features at Gulf News.
"The collaboration brings together Gulf News, one of the country's largest media houses with unmatched reach and influence in the UAE media landscape, and Tristar, a corporate leader in diversity and inclusion. Together, the organisations will gather decision-makers in one setting to discuss performance, representation and long-term growth," says David George, Director - GN Media, Creative Content & Design.
The forum will draw senior executives, founders, government officials and emerging leaders, providing a focused environment for dialogue and exchange. For more information, visit https://events.gulfnews.com/LIMITLESSTheUAEPowerWomensForum