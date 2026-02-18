Tristar and Gulf News launch Limitless women’s leadership forum

“Our support and advocacy for female leadership, women-led initiatives and greater gender parity are not tied to current statistics or a single initiative. It stems from our core operational belief that the world cannot afford to leave half the population’s perspectives or talent off the table, and this is formalised through Tristar’s commitment to the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles and the UAE Gender Balance Council’s SDG 5 Pledge,” says Eugene Mayne, Founder and Group CEO of Tristar Group.