We’re running a little late. I worry their time might be wasted, but they don’t. They’re busy professionals, yet they refuse to live by the tyranny of the ticking clock.

Life’s too short to panic over what you can’t control.

There’s an air of reassurance and calm around both Jason Leavy, the founder and Chief Executive Coach at Prime Performance Labs and Samira Cutts, Chief Performance Coach and a neuroscientist too. Leavy sets me at ease relating about how he almost lost his laptop on a plane, and how he got it back. I exhale and avoid the clock for the next few minutes. This composure forms the crux of our conversations: Essentially, perseverance in a world that is constantly rushing around you, knocking you off your feet, and you can’t find time to breathe.

You only know how to breathe stress.

But maybe not. As Leavy, Cutts, and several other Dubai-based trailblazers such as the cheerful Anna Zeitlin, a Partner – Fintech and Financial Services at Addleshaw Goddard, a law firm and Nikola Kukoljac, Vice President of Solution Architecture at Help AG point out through their life stories, rich experiences, brutal learnings and un-learnings over the course of decades, maybe life doesn’t have to be such a rat race.

Maybe, you can just walk along the race-track too and still win.

Here’s what Dubai’s leaders say.