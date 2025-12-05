Meeting Chan in person is disarming. There is an equilibrium to his manner, a serenity that is neither performative nor ornamental. Each word he utters, even in casual conversation, carries a weight that invites reflection; speaking with him feels like an apprenticeship in perception itself. His sculptures are extensions of a contemplative life, each surface and detail a locus of intention, memory, and light. Speaking with Chan is not like speaking with an artist who works with material things; it is like speaking with someone who has mastered the art of living itself. That intersection - between philosophical inquiry and technical virtuosity - is what renders his work so singular. Each sculpture is suffused with hidden complexity; it takes time to apprehend the full measure of what Chan has achieved, as every form, surface, and detail carries significance.