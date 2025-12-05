Your story and voice matters, says Ahmed Alameeri, a graduate
By the age of 20, Ahmed Alameeri had published four books — a feat few young writers can claim. Yet, for him, it all began with a simple desire: To make his voice heard. And now, the total is seven.
An Emirati graduate from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and storyteller he relates his own story within stories in simple words without much fluff: He just wanted to connect with the local community and express the experiences and perspectives of the youth in the Emirates. Over time, the vision went far beyond national borders. “I realised that stories have the ability to travel, to influence, and to ignite change,” he says.
And so from a from a young age, he was determined to show that young people in the UAE can turn challenges into opportunities — a mission that continues to shape his writing today.
The future, for Alameeri, is exciting, mysterious, and unfamiliar — and it’s this curiosity that fueled his book The Real Imagination, shortlisted among the Top 5 for an international award in Kuwait. It was a time much when AI was still not instrinsic to everyday conversations. “That uniqueness caught the attention of judges and readers alike,” he says.
For Alameeri, the impact lies in its bold endeavours—the courage to explore a concept that pushes boundaries and invites people to think differently. “It reflected a willingness to adapt to rapid change and to embrace the unknown.”
Balancing academics with creativity was never easy, but his education shaped his literary lens. Business taught him strategy, discipline, and how to build a vision that lasts. Foreign languages opened doors to new cultures, perspectives, and literary traditions. “Together, they motivated me to keep producing work that adds depth to my artistic and literary identity… These fields strengthened my voice and helped me shape a creative path that is both meaningful and globally connected,” he says.
Alameeri believes Emirati identity is often simplified on the world stage. “Sometimes, the depth of Emirati identity is still underestimated or simplified in global literature. But our stories are rich, diverse, and constantly evolving. The world is beginning to understand that Emirati literature reflects a country that acts, contributes, and supports. And that authenticity is what I hope to continue sharing through my work,” he explains.
Never did the course of being an author run smooth.
The early success came along with challenges. “When I first entered the literary scene, I was one of the very few authors my age publishing books. Being a 17-year-old writer came with pressure, comparison, and moments of doubt,” he recalls.
But he held his ground. Dreams weren’t meant for sleeping; they were meant to be lived. “And that perseverance paid off — by the age of 20, my fourth book was nominated for a major literary shortlist award. Those experiences taught me that self-belief grows through persistence, and that every challenge can become a stepping stone if you use it as motivation rather than fear,” he says.
So, how does it work? Does creativity just strike like lightning or is there an actual structure? For Alameeri, creativity is a mix of structure and spontaneity. “For me, a strong idea is the foundation that carries the entire project, so I wait for that moment when the concept feels genuine and powerful,” he says.
Once the core idea emerges, everything else unfolds naturally. Some days he writes with structure and focus, and other days the creativity comes in unexpected waves. “I’ve learned to respect both — discipline and spontaneity — because together they shape my best work.”
To be a published writer at such a young age, no doubt, changed him. It strengthened his maturity, built his public-speaking abilities and nurtured his academic path. “Publishing at a young age opened doors to opportunities I wouldn’t have accessed otherwise. It taught me responsibility, resilience, and the power of using one’s voice with purpose,” he says.
Every book was a lesson, about himself, about society, and about the influence a young writer can have when they choose courage over hesitation.
He credits Emirati mentors for his growth. “I’ve been deeply inspired by the Emirati author Obaid BuMelha and Dr. Latifa AlHaj. Their guidance, encouragement, and belief in my work gave me the strength to keep moving forward. They showed me the importance of discipline, cultural responsibility, and staying true to one’s creative identity.”
For aspiring authors navigating expectations or tradition, his message is clear: Take action and write. The world is ready to hear you. “In the UAE, we are blessed with an environment where cultures, ideas, and opportunities come together. The whole world exists within one country — our country — and that gives young writers a unique platform to leave their footprint. Your story matters. Your voice matters. And the moment you start writing, you begin shaping the narrative you want the world to remember.”
Looking ahead, Alameeri is committed to growth. As he says, he wishes to create work that surpasses what he has done before, both in literature and art. “In the coming year, I’m focused on pushing more local projects to reach international audiences and exploring new themes that challenge me creatively. My goal is to continue evolving — to bring better stories, richer ideas, and more meaningful contributions to the literary world.”
