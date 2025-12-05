For aspiring authors navigating expectations or tradition, his message is clear: Take action and write. The world is ready to hear you. “In the UAE, we are blessed with an environment where cultures, ideas, and opportunities come together. The whole world exists within one country — our country — and that gives young writers a unique platform to leave their footprint. Your story matters. Your voice matters. And the moment you start writing, you begin shaping the narrative you want the world to remember.”