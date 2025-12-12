The chaos of becoming: A guide for the young and confused

Today’s young adults are not lost. They’re in the middle of construction. The scaffolding looks chaotic because construction always does. Identity takes courage, especially in a world where the desire to be visible collides with the discomfort of becoming. But you don’t become yourself once. You become yourself over and over again. And each time, you’re a little less afraid, a little more intentional, and a little closer to belonging to yourself rather than the performance of being fine.