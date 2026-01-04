What Emirati youth really want from work and why it matters

Perhaps even more striking is the enduring influence of family. The survey found that parents and family are the biggest influencers (46%) when it comes to career choices for young Emiratis. This significantly outranks online platforms (37%), social media influencers (33%), and even career mentors (31%). This finding underscores the deep-rooted cultural values within Emirati society, where family guidance and approval remain central to major life decisions, including career paths. This is borne out in the wider national context: as many as (90%) of Grade 11–12 students lack clear career direction, and (80%) base their education choices on family influences rather than personal interests or contextual factors. For employers, this highlights why engaging families is not optional but essential. Initiatives that provide transparency to parents on career paths, progression, and opportunities can directly shape how youth perceive the private sector.