Dubai Police hiring: Eight specialised roles now open for Emirati nationals

Roles designed to boost security and empower Emirati talent to serve the community

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dubai Police open eight specialised roles to boost security and empower Emirati talent
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police has announced the opening of applications for eight specialised career opportunities exclusively for Emirati nationals, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security readiness and attract qualified national talent to its workforce.

The available positions include Protection Officer, Investigation Officer, Correctional Institutions Security Officer, Riot Control Officer, Raids Officer, Call Receiver, Patrol Officer and Aviation Security Inspector.

Brigadier Rashid Nasser Rashid Abdullah, Director of the General Department of Human Resources, said the launch of these opportunities reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to investing in national talent and empowering citizens to play an active role in safeguarding community security and stability.

He noted that Dubai Police continues to develop its human resources system in line with a strategy centred on leadership, innovation and proactive policing. Attracting capable Emirati candidates, he added, remains essential to achieving the organisation’s strategic objectives while providing meaningful career pathways for young nationals seeking to serve the community.

Brigadier Rashid emphasised that recruitment procedures follow strict standards to ensure transparency and the selection of highly qualified applicants.

Colonel Hamad bin Daffous, Director of the Selection and Recruitment Department, said the application process will follow clear and fair criteria. Applicants must be UAE nationals, at least 18 years old, and meet the minimum height requirement of 165cm in line with the physical demands of the roles.

Candidates will undergo smart assessments to evaluate cognitive and practical abilities, behavioural interviews and comprehensive medical examinations to confirm their readiness for field duties. Applicants must also demonstrate good conduct, with no convictions involving dishonour or breach of trust, and must not have been previously dismissed from any security, military or civil authority.

Applications are open until March 31, and eligible candidates can apply through the official Dubai Police recruitment link.

