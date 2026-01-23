Dubai Police welcome new batch of cadets into service

From training to frontline: New cadets join Dubai Police
Dubai Police marked the graduation of a new batch of male and female cadets during a ceremony held at the Dubai Police Academy.
Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, presented graduation certificates to the cadets at the Academy’s main graduation field.
The ceremony was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Addressing the graduates, Lieutenant General Al Marri expressed pride in the new cohort, describing them as a generation prepared to serve the nation and contribute to its safety and stability. He said joining the police force goes beyond choosing a profession, reflecting commitment, loyalty and responsibility towards the country and the community.
He congratulated the cadets on completing their training and urged them to serve as positive role models in their future assignments. He stressed that professionalism, integrity and fairness remain the core values of police work, wishing them a successful career dedicated to public service and national security.
The ceremony was attended by senior Dubai Police officials, including Major General Ahmad Zaal bin Krishan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Affairs; Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs; assistant commanders-in-chief; Brigadier Badran Al Shamsi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic and Training Affairs; and Brigadier Dr Sultan Abdul Hamid Al Jammal, Director of the Dubai Police Academy. Representatives from police entities across the UAE and visiting delegations were also present.
Brigadier Dr Ahmad Mohammad Yousuf Al Sheihi, Dean of the Dubai Police Academy, congratulated the graduates and underscored the role of education and continuous training in developing capable and professional police forces.
He said knowledge and practical training are essential to protecting society, upholding justice, and strengthening public trust. Addressing the cadets, he urged them to apply what they have learned with integrity, respect for the law and dedication to serving the public.
Brigadier Al Sheihi also expressed appreciation for the continued support provided to the Academy and its students.
