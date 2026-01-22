The ceremony celebrated the graduation of several groups, including the 33rd cohort of 115 male officer cadets, the 6th cohort of female officer cadets, 53 university enrollees, and 142 participants who completed foundation courses.

Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, a graduation ceremony was held today at the Dubai Police Academy. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, attended the event.

Following the display, Sheikh Hamdan honoured the top-performing cadets. Alongside Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri and Brigadier Dr Sultan Abdul Hamid Al Jamal, Director of the Dubai Police Academy, he presented medals of excellence and congratulated the graduates on their achievements.

The ceremony began with the National Anthem as Sheikh Hamdan arrived at the grandstand. Graduates then performed a coordinated field display, demonstrating their discipline, fitness, and professionalism.

The parade ground at the academy was filled with senior officials, military and police leaders, diplomats, and the families of the graduates. Notable attendees included: Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security; Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

Sheikh Hamdan concluded by wishing the new officers success as they begin their service to the community and the nation.

A symbolic handover of the academy flag took place, as the 33rd cohort passed it to the incoming 34th cohort. Graduates then took an oath of allegiance to the UAE, promising to uphold the nation’s laws and protect its security with loyalty and integrity.

