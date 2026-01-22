Female graduates shine as role models, excelling in leadership and national service
Dubai: A distinguished group of male and female cadets graduated from the Dubai Police Academy for the 2025–2026 academic year, marking the completion of a demanding journey defined by discipline, commitment, and national service.
The graduates demonstrated academic excellence, rigorous field training, and strong leadership qualities, reflecting the Academy’s core values of professionalism and integrity.
The ceremony marked both the end of an important chapter and the beginning of a new phase of responsibility, as the graduates prepare to serve the nation and contribute to its security and stability.
For the graduates of Dubai Police Academy, the journey to the parade ground was shaped not only by drills and discipline, but by a deep sense of responsibility toward the nation.
Suhail Jaber Mohammad Al Basata, who ranked first in conduct and attendance, said discipline and commitment formed the foundation of his success. Despite demanding academic and field training, he credited teamwork, time management and daily perseverance for helping him overcome every challenge. He dedicated his achievement to his parents and instructors, whom he described as lifelong role models.
Graduate Omar Abdulsamad Hussain Al Hashemi, who ranked second overall, was selected to lead the graduation parade in recognition of his outstanding performance. Calling his admission to the Academy a lifelong dream and national honour, he urged new cadets to remain focused, work hard and trust that consistent effort leads to excellence.
Topping the class with honours, Msabeh Khamis Al Ayali Al Muhairi also ranked first in military training. He described his experience as a national responsibility rather than a period of study, saying discipline and honour were values that shaped both his training and character.
Ahmad Abdullah Ahmad Al Ali, who ranked third overall, said daily discipline and clear goals guided his path to success, while family support instilled the values of patience and perseverance.
Several graduates also distinguished themselves in specialised fields. Marwan Humaid Obaid Al Suwaidi ranked first in weapons and shooting, highlighting the Academy’s role in building confidence and responsibility. Mohammad Suhail Butti Al Ketbi secured first place in sports training, crediting his upbringing, instructors, and academic mentors for shaping both his physical performance and personal values.
Female graduates emerged as powerful examples of Emirati women choosing challenge, discipline, and leadership. Their achievements reaffirmed their vital role in strengthening national security and public service.
Shamma Jamal Yousef Shurafaa, who ranked first overall, said excellence is a decision renewed every day. She described the real challenge not as the workload itself, but maintaining focus, consistency, and determination. “The Academy shapes character as much as it produces results,” she said.
Alyazia Mohammad Hassan Al Zaabi, first in conduct and attendance, said punctuality and daily discipline helped her overcome academic and military demands, while teamwork strengthened her leadership skills.
Nada Abu Bakr Al Kayyali, who ranked second overall, stressed that policing is a responsibility before it is a qualification. She said true leadership lies in accountability, balance and being worthy of trust.
Metha Rashid Abdulrahman Darwish achieved first place in both military and sports training, in addition to ranking third overall, describing perseverance and belief in purpose as the keys to excellence.
Salama Marwan Mahmoud Al Khouri, who ranked first in weapons and shooting, said sustained effort — not talent alone — defines success, adding that discipline became a daily habit throughout her training.
Together, the graduates closed one chapter and stepped into another — carrying forward a shared promise of service, integrity, and unwavering loyalty to the nation.
