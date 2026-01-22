The ceremony marked both the end of an important chapter and the beginning of a new phase of responsibility, as the graduates prepare to serve the nation and contribute to its security and stability.

Several graduates also distinguished themselves in specialised fields. Marwan Humaid Obaid Al Suwaidi ranked first in weapons and shooting, highlighting the Academy’s role in building confidence and responsibility. Mohammad Suhail Butti Al Ketbi secured first place in sports training, crediting his upbringing, instructors, and academic mentors for shaping both his physical performance and personal values.

Topping the class with honours, Msabeh Khamis Al Ayali Al Muhairi also ranked first in military training. He described his experience as a national responsibility rather than a period of study, saying discipline and honour were values that shaped both his training and character.

Graduate Omar Abdulsamad Hussain Al Hashemi, who ranked second overall, was selected to lead the graduation parade in recognition of his outstanding performance. Calling his admission to the Academy a lifelong dream and national honour, he urged new cadets to remain focused, work hard and trust that consistent effort leads to excellence.

Suhail Jaber Mohammad Al Basata, who ranked first in conduct and attendance, said discipline and commitment formed the foundation of his success. Despite demanding academic and field training, he credited teamwork, time management and daily perseverance for helping him overcome every challenge. He dedicated his achievement to his parents and instructors, whom he described as lifelong role models.

For the graduates of Dubai Police Academy, the journey to the parade ground was shaped not only by drills and discipline, but by a deep sense of responsibility toward the nation.

Shamma Jamal Yousef Shurafaa, who ranked first overall, said excellence is a decision renewed every day. She described the real challenge not as the workload itself, but maintaining focus, consistency, and determination. “The Academy shapes character as much as it produces results,” she said.

