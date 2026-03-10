GOLD/FOREX
This Indian mechanic converts a Maruti 800 into a Lamborghini

Arif completed the entire transformation for roughly Rs400,000

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: A small garage in Chandil, Jharkhand, has become talk of the down after a self-taught mechanic Mohammad Arif transformed a Maruti 800 into a Lamborghini replica. The car has since gone viral across social media platforms, drawing admiration for its ambition and ingenuity.

Arif completed the entire transformation for roughly Rs400,000, a sum that wouldn’t even cover the deposit on a real Lamborghini. What makes the feat more remarkable is that, unlike many custom builds that rely on pre-made body kits, Arif hand-crafted the modifications himself — cutting, welding, and shaping each panel to replicate the Italian supercar’s signature aggressive stance.

The original Maruti 800’s tall, boxy silhouette was stripped back considerably. Flared wheel arches give the car a wider, more planted look, while lightweight fiberglass panels were used to carve out the sharp, angular body lines without adding unnecessary weight. Up front, deep splitters sharpen the nose, while a large rear wing adds to the drama at the back. The original 12-inch wheels have been swapped for 16-inch alloys, and custom LED headlamps and a striking neon green finish complete the exterior transformation.

Step inside, and the cabin has been reimagined as a sporty two-seater — complete with a sunroof, a feature the stock Maruti 800 never came close to offering.

Under the hood, however, things remain firmly grounded in reality. The car still runs on its original 796cc three-cylinder petrol engine, producing a modest 37-40 bhp.

But Arif’s “desi Lamborghini” is a testament to what passion, patience can achieve.

