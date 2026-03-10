This Indian mechanic converts a Maruti 800 into a Lamborghini

The original Maruti 800’s tall, boxy silhouette was stripped back considerably. Flared wheel arches give the car a wider, more planted look, while lightweight fiberglass panels were used to carve out the sharp, angular body lines without adding unnecessary weight. Up front, deep splitters sharpen the nose, while a large rear wing adds to the drama at the back. The original 12-inch wheels have been swapped for 16-inch alloys, and custom LED headlamps and a striking neon green finish complete the exterior transformation.