Arif Developments hosts large-scale Ramadan Iftar for over 10,000 workers across the UAE

Commenting on the initiative, Abdullah Arif, Executive Director of Arif Developments, said: “Ramadan is a time that encourages generosity, compassion, and reflection. We believe it is important to recognise and appreciate the hardworking individuals who play a vital role in building our cities and communities.



Through this initiative, we wanted to extend our gratitude and share the spirit of Ramadan with the workers who contribute so much to the growth of the UAE.”



