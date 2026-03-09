Arif Developments hosts large-scale Ramadan Iftar for over 10,000 workers across the UAE

Large-scale initiative recognises the contributions of country’s blue-collar workforce
Marking the spirit of Ramadan through a major community outreach effort, Arif Developments organises a large-scale Iftar initiative serving more than 10,000 blue-collar workers across the UAE.
The initiative brought together workers from different communities, providing them with an opportunity to break their fast in a welcoming and inclusive environment.
Across the UAE, blue-collar workers form the backbone of the construction and development sectors, contributing significantly to the country’s rapid urban progress and infrastructure development.
Commenting on the initiative, Abdullah Arif, Executive Director of Arif Developments, said: “Ramadan is a time that encourages generosity, compassion, and reflection. We believe it is important to recognise and appreciate the hardworking individuals who play a vital role in building our cities and communities.
Through this initiative, we wanted to extend our gratitude and share the spirit of Ramadan with the workers who contribute so much to the growth of the UAE.”
Volunteers and members of the Arif Developments team coordinated the meal distribution effort across multiple locations, ensuring that thousands of workers were able to participate in the communal Iftar.
Corporate social responsibility continues to play an increasingly important role in the UAE’s private sector, with companies expanding initiatives that support community wellbeing and social inclusion.
