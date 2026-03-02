Arif Developments unveils Kabbali Hills in the presence of Sheikh Sultan Saqer Rashid Humaid Al Nuaimi

Arif Developments recently unveiled Kabbali Hills, a signature luxury villa community located in Helio 2, Ajman, during an exclusive showcase ceremony held at its headquarters on Al Zahya Main Road. The event took place in the presence of Sheikh Sultan Saqer Rashid Humaid Al Nuaimi and Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum, marking a significant milestone for the developer and further reinforcing Ajman’s position as a growing hub for premium residential developments.

The high-profile gathering welcomed investors, dignitaries, real estate professionals, and members of the media to witness the official launch of a development positioned to redefine upscale villa living in the emirate.