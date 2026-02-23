GOLD/FOREX
Air ambulance en route to Delhi crashes

Seven people were on board, according to media reports

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
An aircraft flying from Jharkhand capital Ranchi to New Delhi has crashed, reported NDTV. It crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Feb 23.

The air ambulance had seven people on board.

The Indian news organization reported that plane debris indicates that the vehicle was a turboprop aircraft.

PTI shared the official statement, which reads: "On 23.02.2026 Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on sector “Ranchi-Delhi” crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district, in Jharkhand. There were seven persons on board including two crew members. The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata, at 19:34 IST aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi. District Administration search and rescue team is at the location and AAIB team is being dispatched for investigation. Further information will be shared."

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Assistant Online Editor
