The biggest hype hovers around the first-ever all-electric vehicle from Maranello
It’s only February and we’re still feeling our way through 2026 so to speak, but already there are signs it’s not exactly going to be a bright year for the car industry once the annual results roll in. Electric vehicle sales are plateauing at the moment but so is in fact the entire market as the global supply this year is expected to dip a little. We’re still talking about more than 90 million cars however…
When it comes to low volume manufacturers, on this exclusive end of the scale things are actually quite rosy, as exotic car companies continue to roll out new models for 2026. The biggest hype hovers around the first-ever all-electric vehicle from Maranello, the upcoming Ferrari Luce. We’ll see it for the first time this May in Rome, but before the Luce hogs all the attention there are plenty of exotics to get excited about in ’26. This is our pick of the finest new cars available in the region today…
Last year Aston Martin was a bit busy with the development of luxury beach residences in Florida with its Dubai-based construction partner. As soon as that was taken care of, the company went back to the real business of making drop-dead gorgeous cars, like the new Aston Martin DB12 S. This flagship is the latest halo model in the brand’s legendary DB line that goes back all the way to 1948.
Tradition is the name of the game – the DB12 S sports a proper internal combustion engine and a simple recipe driving the rear wheels. Simple, maybe, but exceedingly abundant... The twin-turbocharged V8 engine makes 700 horsepower and even though the big Aston is supposed to be a comfortable Grand Tourer, it can still blast away from zero to 100km/h in 3.4 seconds. Try that in your beach condo.
It’s the year of the Fire Horse in the Chinese zodiac, but It’s also the year of the trident in the supercar zodiac... Throughout 2026 Maserati is marking 100 years of its iconic symbol, the trident, inspired by the Neptune Fountain found in Bologna. The fountain is getting on a bit if we’re being honest, with its Mannerist style and NSFW depiction looking somewhat dated 600 years later…
Maserati, however, is as fresh as ever, offering a full line-up, SUV included, and a range of electrified choices. The latest car to be shown by the company is the Maserati MCPURA Cielo, adorned in a brilliant iridescent paint finish that shifts tones under different light. It’s a unique example built by the company’s Fuoriserie personalisation program, just as a reminder that you too can spec your own one-of-one Maserati.
Speaking of paint, nobody in the business takes this more seriously than Rolls-Royce. The marque has just completed a $400 million investment into a huge 40,000 square metre extension to the Crewe factory. It’s the largest single investment the company has made since BMW took over 23 years ago. What does a low-volume manufacturer need all that space for, you ask? It’s a paint shop… Just not your usual paint shop. Rolls-Royce tends to get carried away with the fanciful whims of their esteemed clientele, and to truly make everyone’s wish come true the company has to go to great lengths.
Take a look at this latest one-of-one commission by a Dubai collector released earlier this month. It’s called the Phantom Arabesque, and it’s inspired by traditional Arabian mashrabiya latticework. They designed this unique car with a hand-painted, embroidered, and illuminated mashrabiya design pattern on a laser-engraved bonnet. No problem, you think, tape off the pattern and paint it. Except, so meticulous are they, this thing actually took five full years to develop until Rolls-Royce was completely happy to sign it off for delivery.
While we wait patiently for the much-hyped Ferrari Luce electric vehicle to get its global reveal in Rome this May, it’s easy to sit here thinking this could be a bad move for a company synonymous with screaming V12 engines. But it’s just not, on account of Ferrari sells everything they make and then some. The company can seemingly do no wrong, and it hasn’t had a dud in decades – for the last 20 years Ferrari’s annual sales have been climbing steadily without a single dip. In 2005 the take was 5,400 cars a year.
This year that number is expected to breach 14,000 for the first time ever. Sure, an SUV in the line-up helps prop up the figures, but Ferrari still sticks to its roots with V12-engined dream cars that rev to infinity. Our pick of the bunch? Honestly, it’s hard to turn your head away from the Ferrari Amalfi once you’ve laid eyes on it. This is Ferrari’s entry level model that’s a huge improvement, visually, on the predecessor. With a relatively civilized V8 engine, and 2+2 seating, you could even argue it’s all the car one needs… And we’d believe you.
It’s always around this time of year that Porsche releases its annual results, and for 2025 the company posted strong numbers as well as some encouraging facts. The gist of it is this: despite SUVs still accounting for the vast majority of the company’s sales, the iconic Porsche 911 sports car has just enjoyed a record-breaking year with more than 51,000 cars delivered.
It’s good to know the legendary model continues to defy the odds… Meanwhile, speaking of bread-and-butter, Porsche has updated both the flagship Cayenne SUV, and the best-selling Macan crossover for 2026. And if you do happen to pop into Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi these days, make sure you don’t miss out on the new Macan Gems Collection cars inspired by Amethyst, Emerald and Sapphire gemstones with paint to match.
A Lamborghini in Cairo traffic sounds like a punchline, but it’s not… Lamborghini has really just opened shop in Cairo. And like Ferrari, this Italian supercar maker hasn’t had a lull in decades. Each year is better than the last and 2025 was no different with a new record for the company of just shy of 11,000 cars. Lamborghini lumps Europe, Africa, and the Middle East together as one market, and it’s the best performing one for the company.
The new Lamborghini Revuelto halo hypercar is the star of the moment, winning awards all over the world immediately after launch and receiving accolades everywhere for its extraordinary driving experience and free-breathing new V12 engine that revs to a scarcely believable 9,500rpm. It also delivers a neat one thousand horsepower and costs $750,000.