Revealed: Cabin of the Ferrari Luce, Italian marque’s first souped-up electric hypercar
Ferrari has pulled back the curtain on the interior and interface of the all-new Luce (Italian for "light" or "illumination").
It reveals a cockpit where every detail is obsessively thought through to deliver intuitive controls and an electrifying driving experience.
Unveiled in San Francisco, the presentation spotlighted key interface elements that blend engineered mechanical buttons, dials, toggles, and switches with sleek, multifunctional digital displays — a tactile-meets-tech approach that puts the driver firmly at the centre.
It's dubbed the Apple of electric vehicles: and it might just be the most important car interior ever made — and no, that’s not hyperbole.
The connection to Apple is no accident: The interior of the first all-electric Ferrari is designed by the tech giant's former head of design, Jony Ive.
For now, Ferrari wants you to focus on the part you’ll actually live with — and for a very good reason.
Because the touches given by Ive to the Luce interior have elements of the iPhone, MacBook, and Apple Watch look-and-feel.
Ive, alongside Steve Jobs, helped shape modern tech culture. And it's just phase two of Ferrari's carefully-choreographed reveal.
The exterior arrives later.
Now, after Apple famously scrapped its car ambitions, Ive has quietly done the most poetic thing possible: he’s designed the inside of a Ferrari.
Ive left Apple in 2019 to form LoveFrom, a design collective with fellow visionary Marc Newson.
A long-time friendship with Ferrari chairman John Elkann eventually turned into an irresistible question: what if LoveFrom designed Ferrari’s electric future?
Five years later, the answer is out there.
At first glance, the Luce’s interior looks calm, even minimal.
A three-spoke steering wheel.
A clean instrument binnacle.
But simplicity is the hardest trick in design, especially in modern cars drowning in screens and gimmicks. LoveFrom’s approach was radical restraint: make everything physical, intuitive, and beautiful.
“We wanted an interface that was engaging,” Ive explains, blending analogue clarity with digital precision.
Ergonomics follow first principles, and materials do the heavy lifting. There’s no visible plastic anywhere. Instead, you’ll find obsessively machined anodised aluminium, milled from solid billets with aerospace-level precision.
Even the parts you can’t see were designed to be perfect.
The 12.86-inch instrument display is sculptural, with rounded edges that invite touch. The steering wheel alone is made from 19 CNC-machined parts using 100% recycled aluminium.
Beneath the spokes sit two pods: one adjusts the 1,000bhp-plus powertrain, the other reimagines Ferrari’s iconic manettino.
Paddle shifters now manage torque delivery and regenerative braking — and feel as good as they look.
The displays themselves are inspired by aircraft and vintage Ferraris, using Samsung OLED tech for infinite contrast and a clever parallax effect.
Physical needles, backlit by LEDs, float over digital dials. It’s retro, futuristic, and ridiculously cool.
The central screen pivots smoothly toward driver or passenger and includes a palm rest — no jabbing fingers here.
Even the climate controls get proper switches, because LoveFrom believes function always beats fashion. “We treated every element like a watch or a camera,” says Ive. “Nothing was vague.”
The result? An interior that doesn’t shout — it whispers confidence. And over time, it’s designed to make you love it even more.
