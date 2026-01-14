GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Police to welcome 330 graduates to its ranks in January

Upcoming ceremony marks culmination of rigorous academic and military preparation

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The graduating class comprises 115 male candidate cadets, 20 female candidate cadets, 53 university programme graduates and 142 foundation programme graduates
The graduating class comprises 115 male candidate cadets, 20 female candidate cadets, 53 university programme graduates and 142 foundation programme graduates
Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Police Academy will graduate 330 male and female officers at a ceremony on January 22, marking a key boost to Dubai’s security and policing workforce.

The ceremony will be held at the Academy Parade Ground and will see graduates from multiple streams join the force, including the 33rd cohort of male cadets, the sixth cohort of female cadets, the 33rd cohort of university students, and foundation programme trainees for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The graduating class comprises 115 male candidate cadets, 20 female candidate cadets, 53 university programme graduates and 142 foundation programme graduates.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Academy Officers Club, chaired by Brigadier Dr Sultan Abdul Hamid Al Jamal, Director of the Dubai Police Academy, alongside senior academy officials.

Brigadier Al Jamal said the graduation reflects the Academy’s mission to prepare qualified, disciplined and values-driven officers capable of meeting real-world policing challenges. He added that the Academy’s approach combines academic excellence with field discipline and ethical commitment, ensuring graduates are ready to serve with professionalism and confidence.

“This year’s graduation embodies readiness, efficiency, discipline and national belonging,” he said, noting that graduates are trained to make sound decisions under pressure while upholding institutional loyalty.

He praised the support of Dubai Police leadership, led by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri ,commander-in chief of Dubai Police , stressing that continuous investment in human capital remains the cornerstone of advanced security systems. He urged graduates to uphold the Academy’s values and serve as role models in the field.

Integrated education

Major Dr Mohammed Nasser Al Kaabi, Director of the College of Law and Police Sciences, said the Academy has established an integrated education system that blends legal, security and police sciences with national values and leadership skills, in line with international academic standards.

He noted that graduates earn a bachelor’s degree in security and criminal sciences and specialise in traffic security, security and crisis management, or criminal investigation and crime scene management, equipping them to keep pace with advances in law, artificial intelligence, forensics and crisis response.

Military training and displays

Major Saeed Al Bediwi, Director of Cadets Affairs, said military training remains a core pillar in shaping disciplined and responsible officers. Cadets completed an intensive 85-day programme, totalling about 425 hours of military and sports training, to reach the highest levels of readiness.

Major Khalid Ali Al Shamsi added that military displays form a practical assessment of cadets’ discipline, coordination and operational control, reflecting their ability to work collectively with precision and professionalism.

Digital transformation

First Lieutenant Maryam Jamal bin Dhaboui Al Falasi highlighted the Academy’s digital transformation achievements, including winning first place globally in the Digital Transformation category at the Zairi International Awards for Excellence in Higher Education 2024–2025. She said the Academy has become the first digital police academy in the Middle East to implement Blackboard Ultra SaaS, supporting smart education and the integration of artificial intelligence in training.

Graduate voice

Cadet officer Humaid Shahdoor said graduating with honours reflected the Academy’s comprehensive approach to academic, military, physical and personal development. He added that graduates are committed to serving the nation with loyalty, professionalism and integrity.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Teyana Taylor, left, and Chase Infiniti accept the desert palm achievement award on behlaf of Leonardo DiCaprio during the 37th Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, California.

Full list: Winners of Golden Globe Awards 2026

2m read
Stellan Skarsgård and Megan Everett-Skarsgård attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.

Golden Globes winner: What Stellan Skarsgård, 74, said

2m read
Hair loss? Scientists eye acne drug as new solution

Balding? This acne drug could regrow your hair

2m read
Director John M Chu's 'Wicked', starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Golden Globes 2026 nominee list: Snubs and surprises

4m read