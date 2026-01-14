Dubai Police to welcome 330 graduates to its ranks in January

Upcoming ceremony marks culmination of rigorous academic and military preparation
Dubai: The Dubai Police Academy will graduate 330 male and female officers at a ceremony on January 22, marking a key boost to Dubai’s security and policing workforce.
The ceremony will be held at the Academy Parade Ground and will see graduates from multiple streams join the force, including the 33rd cohort of male cadets, the sixth cohort of female cadets, the 33rd cohort of university students, and foundation programme trainees for the 2025–2026 academic year.
The graduating class comprises 115 male candidate cadets, 20 female candidate cadets, 53 university programme graduates and 142 foundation programme graduates.
The announcement was made during a press conference at the Academy Officers Club, chaired by Brigadier Dr Sultan Abdul Hamid Al Jamal, Director of the Dubai Police Academy, alongside senior academy officials.
Brigadier Al Jamal said the graduation reflects the Academy’s mission to prepare qualified, disciplined and values-driven officers capable of meeting real-world policing challenges. He added that the Academy’s approach combines academic excellence with field discipline and ethical commitment, ensuring graduates are ready to serve with professionalism and confidence.
“This year’s graduation embodies readiness, efficiency, discipline and national belonging,” he said, noting that graduates are trained to make sound decisions under pressure while upholding institutional loyalty.
He praised the support of Dubai Police leadership, led by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri ,commander-in chief of Dubai Police , stressing that continuous investment in human capital remains the cornerstone of advanced security systems. He urged graduates to uphold the Academy’s values and serve as role models in the field.
Major Dr Mohammed Nasser Al Kaabi, Director of the College of Law and Police Sciences, said the Academy has established an integrated education system that blends legal, security and police sciences with national values and leadership skills, in line with international academic standards.
He noted that graduates earn a bachelor’s degree in security and criminal sciences and specialise in traffic security, security and crisis management, or criminal investigation and crime scene management, equipping them to keep pace with advances in law, artificial intelligence, forensics and crisis response.
Major Saeed Al Bediwi, Director of Cadets Affairs, said military training remains a core pillar in shaping disciplined and responsible officers. Cadets completed an intensive 85-day programme, totalling about 425 hours of military and sports training, to reach the highest levels of readiness.
Major Khalid Ali Al Shamsi added that military displays form a practical assessment of cadets’ discipline, coordination and operational control, reflecting their ability to work collectively with precision and professionalism.
First Lieutenant Maryam Jamal bin Dhaboui Al Falasi highlighted the Academy’s digital transformation achievements, including winning first place globally in the Digital Transformation category at the Zairi International Awards for Excellence in Higher Education 2024–2025. She said the Academy has become the first digital police academy in the Middle East to implement Blackboard Ultra SaaS, supporting smart education and the integration of artificial intelligence in training.
Cadet officer Humaid Shahdoor said graduating with honours reflected the Academy’s comprehensive approach to academic, military, physical and personal development. He added that graduates are committed to serving the nation with loyalty, professionalism and integrity.
