Dubai Police to welcome 330 graduates to its ranks in January

He praised the support of Dubai Police leadership, led by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri ,commander-in chief of Dubai Police , stressing that continuous investment in human capital remains the cornerstone of advanced security systems. He urged graduates to uphold the Academy’s values and serve as role models in the field.

The ceremony will be held at the Academy Parade Ground and will see graduates from multiple streams join the force, including the 33rd cohort of male cadets, the sixth cohort of female cadets, the 33rd cohort of university students, and foundation programme trainees for the 2025–2026 academic year.

First Lieutenant Maryam Jamal bin Dhaboui Al Falasi highlighted the Academy’s digital transformation achievements, including winning first place globally in the Digital Transformation category at the Zairi International Awards for Excellence in Higher Education 2024–2025. She said the Academy has become the first digital police academy in the Middle East to implement Blackboard Ultra SaaS, supporting smart education and the integration of artificial intelligence in training.

