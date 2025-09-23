Dubai Police is hiring for multiple roles at ‘Ru’ya’ UAE careers exhibition

This year, candidates can apply directly through smart devices at the exhibition
Dubai: Dubai Police is calling on ambitious Emiratis to join its ranks, announcing vacancies for Cadet Pilot, University Lieutenant Pilot, and Data Scientist Assistant at the 24th UAE Careers Exhibition “Ru’ya,” now underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The three-day event brings together more than 180 public and private sector organisations, offering young Emiratis a platform to explore career paths that match their skills and ambitions.
The Force’s participation comes under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and the follow-up of Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, Assistant Commandant for Administrative Affairs—underscoring Dubai Police’s ongoing commitment to attracting and nurturing local talent.
At the exhibition, Dubai Police unveiled openings in its significant Air Wing, including roles for Cadet Pilots and University Lieutenant Pilots. These officers play a vital role in search and rescue missions, humanitarian operations, and serving the community from the skies.
In step with the nation’s digital transformation, the Force is also seeking Emirati talent in the data field. The Data Scientist Assistant role involves working with databases, open APIs, predictive modeling, and machine learning—skills that will help Dubai Police harness technology for smarter policing.
Brigadier Rashid Nasser Rashid, Director of the General Department of Human Resources, said Dubai Police’s presence at “Ru’ya” reflects its dedication to offering meaningful career opportunities to citizens.
“This initiative aims to create jobs that align with Emiratis’ aspirations, making the best use of their talents in police work,” he explained. “It also supports the vision of the UAE’s leadership and our nationalization goals.”
This year, candidates can apply directly through smart devices at the exhibition.
“Applicants can register instantly, upload documents, receive a reference number, and even schedule interviews on the spot,” explained Brigadier Abdullah Hassan Muftah, Deputy Director of the General Department of Human Resources.
He added that Dubai Police is embracing a “zero bureaucracy” approach to speed up processes, reflecting the government’s wider push for efficiency.
Conditions for applicants
Colonel Hamad bin Dafous, Director of the Selection and Recruitment Department, outlined the basic requirements for applicants: candidates must be UAE citizens, at least 18 years old, and hold either a high school diploma or a university degree in a relevant field.
“Successful applicants will also need to pass further assessments, including a personal interview, to qualify,” he noted.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox