World Police Summit returns to Dubai for fifth edition in June 2026

Top law enforcement officials and international organisations to gather from June 23–25
Dubai: Dubai will host the fifth edition of the World Police Summit from 23 to 25 June 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Organised by Dubai Police in partnership with DXB LIVE, the Summit will bring together top international law enforcement officials, experts, and organisations—including INTERPOL, Europol, and the United Nations—to discuss global security challenges and innovative solutions. The event will run under the theme: “Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations.”
Colonel Dr. Rashid Hamdan Al Ghafri, Secretary-General of the Summit and Deputy Director of Dubai Police’s General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology for Administrative Affairs, described the event as a key platform for international collaboration and knowledge exchange.
“The Summit offers a unique opportunity to showcase global policing best practices and forge strategic partnerships that enhance police preparedness. This edition will highlight Dubai Police’s pioneering use of advanced technologies and AI, as well as the latest trends in digital crime prevention, crisis management, and community protection,” he said.
Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB LIVE, said the event reflects the UAE’s standing as a premier destination for global events. “We are proud to partner with Dubai Police to deliver a world-class experience that reinforces Dubai’s reputation as a hub for security innovation and specialised international events,” he added.
The Summit also provides a platform for long-term strategic partnerships, strengthening global cooperation in tackling the growing challenges of transnational crime.
The fourth edition of the Summit saw record participation, welcoming 53,922 attendees from over 110 countries, including six Ministers of Interior, 45 Police Chiefs, and nearly 700 diplomats. The event featured 140 panel sessions, 302 international speakers, and the signing of 38 MoUs between security agencies, tech companies, and academic institutions.
The Summit’s accompanying exhibition and awards programme further highlighted innovative policing solutions, with 12 winners recognised across 12 categories, cementing Dubai’s position as a global hub for security expertise.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox