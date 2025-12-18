Star-studded lineup: Ronaldo, Khabib, Pacquiao at Dubai World Sports Summit

Global legends, sports leaders gather under the theme “Uniting the World Through Sports”
Dubai: Dubai is set to host the inaugural World Sports Summit from December 29-30, 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, bringing together an unprecedented line-up of sports legends, leaders, and decision-makers.
The event is being held under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
The summit, themed “Uniting the World Through Sports,” will provide a global platform to discuss the future of sports, innovation, and societal impact.
Over 70 speakers are confirmed, including Ronaldo Nazario, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Manny Pacquiao, Paolo Maldini, Ons Jabeur, and other influential figures in the global sports arena. Officials and industry leaders such as Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Dr Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, and Nasser Al-Khelaifi will also be in attendance.
The summit will feature sessions on sports sector development, technological innovation, inspiring athlete stories, investment trends, women empowerment, and the cultural impact of sports. The 13th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award will be held during the event, honouring innovators and creatives across 16 categories.
Addressing a press conference in Dubai, Khalfan Belhoul, vice-chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “Hosting the World Sports Summit aligns with Dubai’s long-term vision to cement its position as a global hub for leadership and innovation in the sports sector. Sports today have become a major driver of economic growth and a key element in enhancing quality of life and building healthier, more cohesive communities.
The plan, he said, aims to reinforce Dubai’s global leadership, positioning it among the world’s top cities in attracting sports talents and hosting major international sports events, while supporting all elements of the sports sector. “This reflects the enduring philosophy rooted in the UAE’s national identity that regards sports as a humanitarian message before being a competition, and views sports innovation as encompassing achievements, governance, societal impact and the inspiration of future generations,” he added.
Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai’s global reputation in the sports field has been established through years of international partnerships, investment in infrastructure, human resource development and creativity in the professional organisation of global events. This natural progression has led to the establishment of the World Sports Summit, not as an isolated event but as a platform transitioning Dubai from hosting events to leading global sports dialogue.”
Essa Sharif Al Marzouqi, President of the World Sports Summit, added: “The Summit’s innovative design offers an integrated experience going beyond traditional conferences. The sessions aim to foster dialogue, share expertise and build partnerships. Topics covered will include the future of sports, performance improvement, inspiring athlete stories, innovation and technology’s role in sector transformation, investment trends, women’s empowerment in sports, cultural impact and regional and international sporting excellence.”
The summit will cover a wide range of sports from football, tennis, basketball, and combat sports to Olympic, Paralympic, motorsports, horse racing, and emerging modern disciplines, underscoring Dubai’s role as a global hub connecting the international sports ecosystem.
The World Sports Summit embodies its theme: “Uniting the World Through Sports,” positioning Dubai as a leading Centre for sports innovation, excellence, and global collaboration.
