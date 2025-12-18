Star-studded lineup: Ronaldo, Khabib, Pacquiao at Dubai World Sports Summit

Over 70 speakers are confirmed, including Ronaldo Nazario, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Manny Pacquiao, Paolo Maldini, Ons Jabeur, and other influential figures in the global sports arena. Officials and industry leaders such as Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Dr Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, and Nasser Al-Khelaifi will also be in attendance.

Addressing a press conference in Dubai, Khalfan Belhoul, vice-chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “Hosting the World Sports Summit aligns with Dubai’s long-term vision to cement its position as a global hub for leadership and innovation in the sports sector. Sports today have become a major driver of economic growth and a key element in enhancing quality of life and building healthier, more cohesive communities.

The summit will feature sessions on sports sector development, technological innovation, inspiring athlete stories, investment trends, women empowerment, and the cultural impact of sports. The 13th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award will be held during the event, honouring innovators and creatives across 16 categories.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai’s global reputation in the sports field has been established through years of international partnerships, investment in infrastructure, human resource development and creativity in the professional organisation of global events. This natural progression has led to the establishment of the World Sports Summit, not as an isolated event but as a platform transitioning Dubai from hosting events to leading global sports dialogue.”

The plan, he said, aims to reinforce Dubai’s global leadership, positioning it among the world’s top cities in attracting sports talents and hosting major international sports events, while supporting all elements of the sports sector. “This reflects the enduring philosophy rooted in the UAE’s national identity that regards sports as a humanitarian message before being a competition, and views sports innovation as encompassing achievements, governance, societal impact and the inspiration of future generations,” he added.

Essa Sharif Al Marzouqi, President of the World Sports Summit, added: “The Summit’s innovative design offers an integrated experience going beyond traditional conferences. The sessions aim to foster dialogue, share expertise and build partnerships. Topics covered will include the future of sports, performance improvement, inspiring athlete stories, innovation and technology’s role in sector transformation, investment trends, women’s empowerment in sports, cultural impact and regional and international sporting excellence.”

