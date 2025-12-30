World Champions Ronaldo, Del Piero, Deschamps, Iniesta, Puyol and Cafu share one stage at the World Sport Summit finale in Dubai

Deschamps reveals what it feels like to win the World Cup as a player and as a coach
The World Sport Summit concluded in spectacular fashion with an extraordinary panel titled “The Champions’ Table,” bringing together some of football’s most decorated World Cup winners. This elite gathering united legends who have helped shape the greatest tournament in the history of the sport.
The session was moderated by Alessandro Del Piero, who lifted the World Cup trophy with Italy in 2006 alongside his captain Fabio Cannavaro. Joining them were Brazilian icons Cafu and Ronaldo, French great Didier Deschamps, and Spanish heroes Carles Puyol and Andres Iniesta.
Together, their achievements tell an incredible story:
801 international caps
10 FIFA World Cup titles
10 UEFA Champions League titles
35 domestic league titles
5 Golden Boot awards
The discussion was filled with laughter, respect, and emotional memories from their journeys to becoming world champions. Among them, Didier Deschamps holds a truly unique place in football history as the only member of the group to have won the World Cup as both a player and a manager.
The French legend shared fascinating reflections on what it means to experience glory from two very different roles.
“I am lucky that I won the World Cup two times,” Deschamps said. “As a player, it is a little easier. As a coach, you have to think about all the players. But the emotion is the same. The first was in 98.”
He also spoke about success from the dugout. “When you win as a coach, you win it on the merit of the players.”
When Del Piero asked him about the chances of winning the next World Cup, noting that France looked strong enough to do it again, Deschamps was realistic about what it truly takes to succeed. “Without being strong, without a top team, you cannot win the World Cup,” he said, while also praising the quality of Spain and Brazil.
Looking back at France’s historic triumph on home soil, Deschamps described the moment simply and powerfully. “In 98, France against Brazil. It was a dream. It was the best moment.”
When Del Piero asked him to choose players between the 1998 and 2018 champion squads, Deschamps avoided comparisons and chose to celebrate both generations.
“Both in 98 and in 2018, each player was in the right place at the right moment. There was character, quality, talent, and everything needed to win the World Cup. There was chemistry as well.”
Rather than selecting one team over the other, he highlighted how both groups had the right balance, unity, and winning mentality.
He summed up the contrast between his two careers beautifully. “As a player, you think about the game and it is easier. As a coach, every detail is in your mind. But the passion is the same.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox