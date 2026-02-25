Is this the year Ronaldo ends his major trophy draught at Al Nassr?

With still 12 games to play a lot can change for Al Nassr who have title rivals Al Hilal hot on their heels with both sides on 55 points. The match against the 2023/24 SPL champions could prove decisive in the 2025/26 title race with the game currently scheduled to take place in May. The Riyadh Derby is widely expected to act as a title decider, with a win potentially swinging the momentum in Al Nassr’s favour given how close the top of the table currently is.