Is this the year Ronaldo ends his major trophy draught at Al Nassr?

Al Nassr are currently second in the SPL table
Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to claim a major trophy with Al Nassr since joining the club in 2023, but could this be the season that changes?
Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr is seen as one of the most influential signings in football history, boosting the club’s profile and drawing global attention to the Saudi Pro League. His presence has brought unprecedented media coverage, sponsorships, and new fans to the region. However, one thing is missing: trophies.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner once won three consecutive Champions League titles with former club Real Madrid, yet he has been unable to replicate that level of success during his time in Saudi Arabia.
The Portuguese star’s trophy cabinet with the Al Nassr is limited. He has won only the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup with the club, a regional tournament that is not officially recognised as a major title. Despite his prolific impact on and off the pitch, he has yet to secure any major official trophies with Al Nassr.
Ronaldo’s time on the pitch has been marked by a series of disappointments despite his prolific scoring and global profile. One of the most glaring issues has been his inability to convert finals appearances into trophies.
The football icon has featured three major finals with Al Nassr, including the 2024 King’s Cup final, which his side lost to Al Hilal on penalties, as well as successive Saudi Super Cup finals in 2024 and 2025, which ended in defeats to Al Hilal and Al Ahli, respectively. In the 2025 Super Cup final, Ronaldo even scored in a 2–2 draw, but Al Nassr fell 5–3 in the ensuing penalty shootout.
Al Nassr’s league campaigns during Ronaldo’s tenure have also brought frustration for the Portuguese captian. The club narrowly missed out on the SPL title in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, finishing as runners‑up, and only managed a third-place finish in 2024/25, despite Ronaldo’s consistent goal-scoring contributions.
Whilst Al Nassr were eliminated from the King’s Cup earlier on in the season, the side lead by Ronaldo are in a good position to win the SPL. Currently sitting in second place one point behind Al Ahli with a game in hand, Ronaldo will fancy he chances of winning his first league title with the club.
With still 12 games to play a lot can change for Al Nassr who have title rivals Al Hilal hot on their heels with both sides on 55 points. The match against the 2023/24 SPL champions could prove decisive in the 2025/26 title race with the game currently scheduled to take place in May. The Riyadh Derby is widely expected to act as a title decider, with a win potentially swinging the momentum in Al Nassr’s favour given how close the top of the table currently is.
Al Nassr are currently the league’s most in form team, having won their last five SPL matches, with Ronaldo contributing four goals during this run. However, whether this streak will translate into a title by the end of the season remains to be seen.