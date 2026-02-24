Cristiano Ronaldo sends special message to Lindsey Vonn

“Life is life and we have to take the punches that come,” Vonn said. “Going to do the best I can with this one. It really knocked me down. But I’m like Rocky. I’ll just keep getting back up.”

“I wish it had ended differently, but I’d rather go down swinging than not try at all,” she said. “I think what I was able to achieve was more than anyone expected to begin with. ... This year was incredible and so worth everything.”

Currently “very much immobile” and using a wheelchair, she has begun focusing on rehabilitation and hopes to transition to crutches soon. She estimates it will take about a year for the bones in her left leg to heal before doctors can address the torn ACL — an injury unrelated to the crash itself.

In addition to the severe damage to her left leg, Vonn also fractured her right ankle in the crash. After a weeklong stay at a hospital in Treviso, Italy, during which she underwent multiple surgeries, she praised both Hackett and the Italian medical team for reconstructing a leg she described as being “in pieces.”

