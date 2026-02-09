Why Lindsey Vonn is being applauded for going out on her own terms

The result: Vonn was eventually strapped into a stretcher and winched into the air by a rescue helicopter as the crowd applauded. By the evening, the Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso where Vonn was treated said she had required “surgery to stabilise a fracture of the left leg”.

And while he may not have been as accomplished on the slopes as Lindsay Vonn, the injury-prone nature of the sport was illustrated yet again on Sunday when the 41-year-old American skiing great crashed out of the Winter Olympics downhill while pushing herself to the limit to brutally end her improbable dream of a medal.

So if Sunday really was it, maybe it was a fitting end. Vonn has always done things her way and that includes going out on her own terms.

“It’s her choice,” veteran skier Federica Brignone of Italy said. “If it’s your body, then you decide what to do, whether to race or not. It’s not up to others. Only you.”

In view of what happened on Sunday, some will question whether Vonn should have been in the start gate at all, but it was her choice to take part in what could be the final Olympic event of her career, a seemingly impossible dream that lasted all of 13 seconds.

In a press conference once she arrived in Italy, she admitted that she had ruptured her ACL in that fall, but insisted she could still compete for medals, although she conceded: “I know what my chances were before the crash and I know my chances aren’t the same as it stands today.”

Just two weeks ago, Vonn looked in contention to cap a remarkable comeback from retirement by winning the second Olympic title of her career — her last came 16 years ago in the downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Her US teammate Breezy Johnson, who went on to win the downhill to earn the first Olympic gold of her career, revealed her thoughts were with Vonn, saying: “My heart goes out to her.”

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.