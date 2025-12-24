Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn confirmed for US Olympic ski team

10 years after break-up and 6 years after retiring, skiing superstar back with a bang
American skiing superstar Lindsey Vonn has done what few would have imagined, officially booking her spot on the US team for the February 6-22 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.
Vonn, now 41, returned to competition a little over a year ago after a break of more than five years, and has impressed this season with four podium finishes, including one victory in five races. She leads the World Cup downhill standings after three starts.
"If you would have asked me last year, you know, if I would be happy with a podium, I would say abso-(expletive)-lutely," Vonn said.
"I know that I'm fast. There's a lot to be happy about."
Her results this year mean she is guaranteed a spot in the Olympic downhill race scheduled for February 8 in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Vonn has already won twelve times in Cortina during her career, with six downhill wins and six super-G victories. She won the gold medal in downhill and a bronze in the super-G at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010 and added another bronze in the downhill at Pyeongchang in 2018.
Her first Olympics was on home snow at Salt Lake City in 2002, held almost two years before one of her main current rivals, Emma Aicher of Germany, was even born.
"The reference point is: 'Were you born before my first Olympics?'" Vonn said jokingly. "And if the answer is 'No!' then I know I'm way older than you. It's funny."
The American skier, who also won the World Sportswoman of the Year award at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2011 in Abu Dhabi, added: "I'm also looking forward to recharging. I have about 45 more days until the Olympics start and I know I will be ready for that."
Vonn’s exploits on the ski slopes aren’t the only reason she is known the world over. Her three-year relationship with Tiger Woods, the legendary golfer, also made global headlines. Vonn and Woods dated for nearly three years from March 2013 before splitting in May 2015.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in 2022, she recalled their relationship and revealed that they remained friends even after breaking up.
“I think in general it's hard to date someone in the public eye and I've always been a really open person. But I think I've learned that there are some things that should be private," said Vonn, speaking about her memoir, "Rise: My Story," while adding that she had a hard time choosing which details from her private life she would confess.
Asked if she still hurt from their break-up, Vonn said: "We're friends and, of course, I'm happy that he's back and healthy."
Vonn also admitted how difficult it was for her at times to concentrate on her career and at the same time be a devoted partner. But now, with her focus back, she heads to her fifth Winter Olympics with nothing left to prove except maybe that age is just a number.
