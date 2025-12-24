Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn confirmed for US Olympic ski team

"If you would have asked me last year, you know, if I would be happy with a podium, I would say abso-(expletive)-lutely," Vonn said.

Vonn, now 41, returned to competition a little over a year ago after a break of more than five years, and has impressed this season with four podium finishes, including one victory in five races. She leads the World Cup downhill standings after three starts.

Vonn also admitted how difficult it was for her at times to concentrate on her career and at the same time be a devoted partner. But now, with her focus back, she heads to her fifth Winter Olympics with nothing left to prove except maybe that age is just a number.

“I think in general it's hard to date someone in the public eye and I've always been a really open person. But I think I've learned that there are some things that should be private," said Vonn, speaking about her memoir, "Rise: My Story," while adding that she had a hard time choosing which details from her private life she would confess.

Vonn’s exploits on the ski slopes aren’t the only reason she is known the world over. Her three-year relationship with Tiger Woods, the legendary golfer, also made global headlines. Vonn and Woods dated for nearly three years from March 2013 before splitting in May 2015.

The American skier, who also won the World Sportswoman of the Year award at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2011 in Abu Dhabi, added: "I'm also looking forward to recharging. I have about 45 more days until the Olympics start and I know I will be ready for that."

"The reference point is: 'Were you born before my first Olympics?'" Vonn said jokingly. "And if the answer is 'No!' then I know I'm way older than you. It's funny."

Her first Olympics was on home snow at Salt Lake City in 2002, held almost two years before one of her main current rivals, Emma Aicher of Germany, was even born.

Her results this year mean she is guaranteed a spot in the Olympic downhill race scheduled for February 8 in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Vonn has already won twelve times in Cortina during her career, with six downhill wins and six super-G victories. She won the gold medal in downhill and a bronze in the super-G at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010 and added another bronze in the downhill at Pyeongchang in 2018.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.